Lands for sale in Lavoriskiu seniunija, Lithuania

4 properties total found
Plot of land in Pauliukiskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Pauliukiskes, Lithuania
€ 50,000
Only 23 km from the center of Vilnius, by the forest, in the village of Linkai, a 62 a plot …
Plot of land in Vyziskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Vyziskes, Lithuania
€ 6,300
EXPLANATORY PROFITER who CANNOT BE NATURAL AND FOREST A 57 hectare agricultural property is …
Plot of land in Pauliukiskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Pauliukiskes, Lithuania
€ 29,900
15 acres of home estate plot with house project and construction permit, Mickoon old, St. A…
Plot of land in Sniurai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Sniurai, Lithuania
€ 11,000
Calves k. on the outskirts, Calabarish k. 1.22 ha plot of land is sold. The plot is in the h…
