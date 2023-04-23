Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Kaunas County
  4. Kaunas District Municipality

Lands for sale in Lapiu seniunija, Lithuania

6 properties total found
Plot of land in Lapes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Lapes, Lithuania
€ 11,600
Plot of land in Ginenai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Ginenai, Lithuania
€ 32,000
SELLING THE RELJEF SKLYP OF THE LOGRESS COUNTRY TO THE SUMMAL! SPARTS IN BESIVYSTANDS SENGA…
Plot of land in Barsuniskiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Barsuniskiai, Lithuania
€ 30,000
SKLYP IN GREAT LEAVE, BARSURNIC KM. General information Address- Barsuko g., Barsubish km,…
Plot of land in Satijai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Satijai, Lithuania
€ 49,000
SELLOW OF SELLOW WITH THE CUSTOMMER CHANGUAGE! --------------------------------------------…
Plot of land in Satijai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Satijai, Lithuania
€ 99,000
4 ha plot of land for sale in Kaunas district. Foxes old. km. 1 ha is available and adjacen…
Plot of land in Satijai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Satijai, Lithuania
€ 15,000
Forestry 1 ha plot for sale in Kaunas district, Foxes old, Shatian village Plot cadastral …
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir