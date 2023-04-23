Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Kaunas County
  4. Jonavos rajono savivaldybe

Lands for sale in Kulvos seniunija, Lithuania

6 properties total found
Plot of land in cicinai, Lithuania
Plot of land
cicinai, Lithuania
€ 8,000
11.25 HOME LIGHT SECTION IN THE CITY CITY CITY CITY! SKLYP IN THE CITY CENTRE WITH THE GOOD …
Plot of land in Gineikiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Gineikiai, Lithuania
€ 17,000
A plot of land of 41.40 a home estate surrounded by nature is for sale! Previously, there is…
Plot of land in Marvilius, Lithuania
Plot of land
Marvilius, Lithuania
€ 22,000
FOR THE FORMESHOUSE SOUTH OF HOME MANAGEMENT RAMUSS CLOSED QUARTAL ASFALED PRIVACY ---------…
Plot of land in Ragoziai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Ragoziai, Lithuania
€ 11,000
In the Jonava district, plots are sold in the area, Ragogai to your home. The smooth quarter…
Plot of land in Ragoziai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Ragoziai, Lithuania
€ 14,000
For sale in 29.11 a.m. plot in Jonava district, Ragose village, Calvary g.18. SKLYPAS • Are…
Plot of land in cicinai, Lithuania
Plot of land
cicinai, Lithuania
€ 9,300
PARCEL OF LAND 84 A SOLD NEAR JONAVA Area 84 a Entry asphalted Preliminary measurements Pur…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir