Lands for sale in Kulautuvos seniunija, Lithuania

Plot of land in Kulautuva, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kulautuva, Lithuania
€ 26,800
Household plot for sale in Kulėna, Vytėnės Street! Appreciating the beauty of nature, the fr…
Plot of land in Kulautuva, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kulautuva, Lithuania
€ 70,000
Home estate plot for sale in Culaučiau, Nemuno Street! In a picturesque location that values…
Plot of land in Virbaliunai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Virbaliunai, Lithuania
€ 65,000
For sale a plot for the natural beauty, pure air and peace of mind!!! Except for technical …
Plot of land in Mozuriskiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Mozuriskiai, Lithuania
€ 4,900
Plot for sale near Cullet, in the village of Virbalib! Possible change of destination to hom…
Plot of land in Kulautuva, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kulautuva, Lithuania
€ 55,000
Plot of land in Papiskiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Papiskiai, Lithuania
€ 25,500
In a papal village, Kaunas r. a plot sold next to the Difstaugia River The new plot owners w…
Plot of land in Virbaliunai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Virbaliunai, Lithuania
€ 23,600
