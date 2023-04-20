Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Kaunas County
  4. Kaunas District Municipality
  5. Kulautuva

Lands for sale in Kulautuva, Lithuania

5 properties total found
Plot of land in Kulautuva, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kulautuva, Lithuania
€ 70,000
Home estate plot for sale in Culaučiau, Nemuno Street! In a picturesque location that values…
Plot of land in Kulautuva, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kulautuva, Lithuania
€ 26,800
Household plot for sale in Kulėna, Vytėnės Street! Appreciating the beauty of nature, the fr…
Plot of land in Mozuriskiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Mozuriskiai, Lithuania
€ 4,900
Plot for sale near Cullet, in the village of Virbalib! Possible change of destination to hom…
Plot of land in Kulautuva, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kulautuva, Lithuania
€ 55,000
Plot of land in Papiskiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Papiskiai, Lithuania
€ 25,500
In a papal village, Kaunas r. a plot sold next to the Difstaugia River The new plot owners w…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir