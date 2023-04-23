Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Klaipeda County
  4. Kretinga District Municipality

Lands for sale in Kretingos seniunija, Lithuania

3 properties total found
Plot of land in Kurmaiciai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kurmaiciai, Lithuania
€ 13,500
Lithuania, Kretinga district, Kretinga municipality, Kurmaičiai village, Mokyklos street 4 D…
Plot of land in Rudaiciai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Rudaiciai, Lithuania
€ 65,000
IN AN IMPRESSIVE LOCATION, Klaipėda district, Rudaičiai village, land of 1,3200 ha/13200 m&s…
Plot of land in Gryksiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Gryksiai, Lithuania
Number of floors 1
€ 30,000
IN NEW KVARTAL, COUNTRY CRETING, DUPULČIU, CEDROS G. SELLING ONE HIGH, RACIONALS SUPLANED 12…
