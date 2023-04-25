Lithuania
Realting.com
Lithuania
Klaipeda County
Klaipėda District Municipality
Lands for sale in Kretingales seniunija, Lithuania
18 properties total found
Plot of land
Toliai, Lithuania
€ 102,000
EXCLUDED EXCLUSIVE LAND SKLYPES COUNTRY DANES, COUNTRY FOR FOREST EXPLANATORYES. CRETING are…
Plot of land
Gibiseliai, Lithuania
€ 60,000
IN PATOGIO, MATOMA, I BIG MOVEMENT IN THE WIND PLACE, CLASS -LEPOJA MAGISTRAL ROAD PLENT, 74…
Plot of land
Darguziai, Lithuania
€ 55,000
SELLOW OF 20 A LAND A FOR PAMIC G. 21, IN THE SOME OF WORK, CLASSING IN THE RAJON WITH 143.4…
Plot of land
Normantai, Lithuania
€ 11,000
SELLOW OF THE 13.02 ARIR HOME LIGHT CLAIR R. SAV., NORMANT K., SMILG G. 10 For sale a plot o…
Plot of land
Bendikai, Lithuania
€ 19,460
ALL THE COUNTRY CLAIRS IS SELLED 9.73 a. HOME MANAGEMENT -----------------------------------…
Plot of land
Graudusiai, Lithuania
€ 19,500
Plot of land
Graudusiai, Lithuania
€ 19,500
Plot of land
Peskojai, Lithuania
€ 21,500
Lithuania, Klaipėda district, Kretingalė commune, Peskojai village, 14 audros street. Land f…
Plot of land
Bendikai, Lithuania
€ 19,500
Lithuania, Klaipėda district, Kretingalė commune, Bendikiai village (former Memel region). L…
Plot of land
Graudusiai, Lithuania
€ 39,500
SELLOW OF 10 ARA HOME HOUSE IN PALANG GENERAL INFORMATION: - price: 39 500 Eur, old price 4…
Plot of land
Girkaliai, Lithuania
€ 72,000
SELLOW OF 20 ARA HOME HOUSE IN PALANG GENERAL INFORMATION: - price: 72 000 Eur; - address: …
Plot of land
Grabiai, Lithuania
€ 35,000
Plot of land
Plikiai, Lithuania
€ 150,000
Plot of land
Girkaliai, Lithuania
€ 350,000
An array of plots for sale for the development of a residential quarter. ==================…
Plot of land
Girkaliai, Lithuania
€ 43,750
SKLYP IN THE PUTIONAL PLACE INVESTMENT OR THE STATES OF YOUR FAMILY SVAILABLE HOME. We are o…
Plot of land
Kalnuvenai, Lithuania
€ 80,000
Plot for sale with New Home Project on Tauro 13 Street, Klaipeda ---------------------------…
Plot of land
Girkaliai, Lithuania
€ 39,000
In a wonderful location, two plots of home estate are sold in Palanga, 10 acres each. Distan…
Plot of land
Kalnuvenai, Lithuania
€ 16,000
A PARCEL OF 2,38 HA IS SOLD IN A FORESTED AREA FOR THE PURSUIT OF AN AGRICULTURAL ACTIVITY. …
