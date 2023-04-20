Lithuania
Lands for sale in Klaipeda County, Lithuania
Plot of land
Klaipeda, Lithuania
€ 25,000
Plot of land
Vezaiciai, Lithuania
€ 16,000
Plot of land
Tatamiskiai, Lithuania
€ 26,000
Plot of land
Gintarai, Lithuania
€ 105,000
IN THE IMAGE LOCATION, THE RACE OF KRETING. GENES SEN. SINTARIES OF FOREST FARM FOR SALE FOR…
Plot of land
Silute, Lithuania
€ 27,500
Plot of land
Juknaiciai, Lithuania
€ 17,500
Plot of land
Klaipeda, Lithuania
€ 59,000
SELLOW LAND SKLYP IN THE GARDTH CLASS OF THE MARKET, IN THE MACHINERY OF LIVING HOME. Great …
Plot of land
Toliai, Lithuania
€ 102,000
EXCLUDED EXCLUSIVE LAND SKLYPES COUNTRY DANES, COUNTRY FOR FOREST EXPLANATORYES. CRETING are…
Plot of land
Stankaiciai, Lithuania
€ 35,000
FOR SALE DU MAPHIC CHANGES IN TWO SOME, CLASSING RAJON, BEFORE ROAD FEES - TWO. Smoothly fin…
Plot of land
Sudmantai, Lithuania
€ 24,500
SELLOW SECTION OF THE MARK WITH HOME PROJECT AND MADE FOR HOUSE QUESTION vs. CLAIR district…
Plot of land
Gintarai, Lithuania
€ 105,000
IN THE IMAGE LOCATION, THE RACE OF KRETING. GENES SEN. SINTARIES OF FOREST FARM FOR SALE FOR…
Plot of land
Verdaine, Lithuania
€ 20,500
SODO SKLYP IN THE COUNCIL, CREATMENT 9-ASIS TAC. 16 5.61 acres of garden plot for sale in Si…
Plot of land
Graudusiai, Lithuania
€ 18,300
PUBLIC OF PURSUANTED 11.72 A.M. CHALLENGE RAJ. - The plot is in a new developing village; -…
Plot of land
Palanga, Lithuania
€ 120,000
SELLOW OF 89 ARS IN PALANG 89 acres of agricultural parcel for sale in Palanga, just 2.5 km.…
Plot of land
Ausrakaimis, Lithuania
€ 16,900
SELLED 5.77 a. SODO SLYPAS next to HOLD ! TADASRIC MATAVES performed. IN THE SOME OF THE S…
Plot of land
Klaipeda, Lithuania
€ 190,000
OFFER FOR NT EXECUTIONS !!! For sale 29-apartment quarter KLAUSMYLISH V.S., DRAW districts.…
Plot of land
Gibiseliai, Lithuania
€ 60,000
IN PATOGIO, MATOMA, I BIG MOVEMENT IN THE WIND PLACE, CLASS -LEPOJA MAGISTRAL ROAD PLENT, 74…
Plot of land
Vezaiciai, Lithuania
€ 19,000
Three plots for sale in Parko g. at the back, in Cancer. For the construction of a single an…
Plot of land
Pakalne, Lithuania
€ 89,000
A POWER SOUTH OF 2,0401 HA HOME PUBLIC PUBLIC POWER K. 2,0401 ha of house estate destination…
Plot of land
Klaipeda, Lithuania
€ 30,000
VERTAS ATTENTION SKLYP! REAL MARKET PRICE. A COMMERCIAL LAST DEPEND OF THE COMMERCIAL CHOICE…
Plot of land
Klaipeda, Lithuania
€ 42,000
IN THE CLASS, APPLICATION PR, SELLOW WITH STATINIA BASIC INFORMATION: Address: Peace Pr. 15…
Plot of land
Klaipeda, Lithuania
€ 42,000
IN THE CLASS, APPLICATION PR, SELLOW WITH STATINIA BASIC INFORMATION: Address: Peace Pr. 15…
Plot of land
Klaipeda, Lithuania
€ 55,000
THE MINISE OF MINISL, Klaipeda. 1,4965 ha of agricultural SKLYP ----------------------------…
Plot of land
Klaipeda, Lithuania
€ 250,000
SELLOW MASIVE (63 plots - 8 ha area) LIV. HOME STATES Klaipeda areas, Price - 250,000 Eur. -…
Plot of land
Stragnai II, Lithuania
€ 38,000
SELLATION OF THE 73 ARROW MAPH FOR LAST DEPARATORS: - the purpose of the land may be change…
Plot of land
Kuliskiai, Lithuania
€ 20,000
THE COUNTRY ISSUED TO SELL THE GARGES 12.5 a. HOME MANAGEMENT ------------------------------…
Plot of land
Vydmantai, Lithuania
€ 23,500
SELLED 24.08 a. SKLYPAS for the construction of a single or two-dimensional home in the VYDM…
Plot of land
Rokai, Lithuania
€ 13,875
Newly formed quarter residential settlement "New Rokai". Capital Klaipeda presents a unique…
Plot of land
Rokai, Lithuania
€ 11,000
Newly formed quarter residential settlement "New Rokai". Capital Klaipeda presents a unique…
Plot of land
Mazuriskiai, Lithuania
€ 160,000
A 1.9-hectare array of plots of total area is issued to form 15 plots of home estate. ------…
