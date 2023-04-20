Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Klaipeda, Lithuania

25 properties total found
Plot of land in Klaipeda, Lithuania
Plot of land
Klaipeda, Lithuania
€ 25,000
Plot of land in Klaipeda, Lithuania
Plot of land
Klaipeda, Lithuania
€ 59,000
SELLOW LAND SKLYP IN THE GARDTH CLASS OF THE MARKET, IN THE MACHINERY OF LIVING HOME. Great …
Plot of land in Klaipeda, Lithuania
Plot of land
Klaipeda, Lithuania
€ 190,000
OFFER FOR NT EXECUTIONS !!! For sale 29-apartment quarter KLAUSMYLISH V.S., DRAW districts.…
Plot of land in Klaipeda, Lithuania
Plot of land
Klaipeda, Lithuania
€ 30,000
VERTAS ATTENTION SKLYP! REAL MARKET PRICE. A COMMERCIAL LAST DEPEND OF THE COMMERCIAL CHOICE…
Plot of land in Klaipeda, Lithuania
Plot of land
Klaipeda, Lithuania
€ 42,000
IN THE CLASS, APPLICATION PR, SELLOW WITH STATINIA BASIC INFORMATION: Address: Peace Pr. 15…
Plot of land in Klaipeda, Lithuania
Plot of land
Klaipeda, Lithuania
€ 42,000
IN THE CLASS, APPLICATION PR, SELLOW WITH STATINIA BASIC INFORMATION: Address: Peace Pr. 15…
Plot of land in Klaipeda, Lithuania
Plot of land
Klaipeda, Lithuania
€ 55,000
THE MINISE OF MINISL, Klaipeda. 1,4965 ha of agricultural SKLYP ----------------------------…
Plot of land in Klaipeda, Lithuania
Plot of land
Klaipeda, Lithuania
€ 250,000
SELLOW MASIVE (63 plots - 8 ha area) LIV. HOME STATES Klaipeda areas, Price - 250,000 Eur. -…
Plot of land in Klaipeda, Lithuania
Plot of land
Klaipeda, Lithuania
€ 119,500
Plot of land in Klaipeda, Lithuania
Plot of land
Klaipeda, Lithuania
€ 148,000
Plot of land in Klaipeda, Lithuania
Plot of land
Klaipeda, Lithuania
€ 148,000
Plot of land in Klaipeda, Lithuania
Plot of land
Klaipeda, Lithuania
€ 44,700
Plot of land in Klaipeda, Lithuania
Plot of land
Klaipeda, Lithuania
€ 27,200
SELLOW OF HA AGRICULTURAL LAST LABELS IN LABELS, CLAIRING R. ==========<1><1G>&…
Plot of land in Klaipeda, Lithuania
Plot of land
Klaipeda, Lithuania
€ 75,000
SELLOW OF HA 3,7412 AGRICULTURAL LAST LELS K., CLAIRING R. ==========<1><1G><…
Plot of land in Klaipeda, Lithuania
Plot of land
Klaipeda, Lithuania
€ 423,500
Plot for sale for the construction of low-rise residential houses in the Holy Molo st. There…
Plot of land in Klaipeda, Lithuania
Plot of land
Klaipeda, Lithuania
€ 1,313,370
Commercial plot for sale in the industrial and storage area with warehouse project and const…
Plot of land in Klaipeda, Lithuania
Plot of land
Klaipeda, Lithuania
€ 480,000
SELLOWS FOR SALE MULTIPLE (10-15 high) STATES: The plot consists of 2 plots (12.08a. and 14.…
Plot of land in Klaipeda, Lithuania
Plot of land
Klaipeda, Lithuania
€ 142,000
LAND INVESTMENT IN THE LETTER OF THE HIGH IN THE HOUSE, INVESTIC MASSIVE FOR MASSIVIDUAL HOU…
Plot of land in Klaipeda, Lithuania
Plot of land
Klaipeda, Lithuania
€ 30,000
A 9.6-acre parcel owned in the Klaipeda area in the town of Trušel is sold. The plot is sold…
Plot of land in Klaipeda, Lithuania
Plot of land
Klaipeda, Lithuania
€ 80,000
A 50-acre parcel of land is sold at a convenient, visible and large moving site with a desti…
Plot of land in Klaipeda, Lithuania
Plot of land
Klaipeda, Lithuania
€ 423,500
Plot for sale for the construction of a small country residential house in the Holy Molo g. …
Plot of land in Klaipeda, Lithuania
Plot of land
Klaipeda, Lithuania
€ 600,000
A plot of 100 acres of land is sold in a convenient, visible, large movement site, the purpo…
Plot of land in Klaipeda, Lithuania
Plot of land
Klaipeda, Lithuania
€ 32,000
An agricultural plot is sold in a strategically comfortable location at Klaipeda district, G…
Plot of land in Klaipeda, Lithuania
Plot of land
Klaipeda, Lithuania
€ 150,000
THE SALE OF A PARCEL OF 43,16 ARES FOR COMMERCIAL, WAREHOUSING NEARBY, ERMITAGE. " ENTRY FRO…
Plot of land in Klaipeda, Lithuania
Plot of land
Klaipeda, Lithuania
€ 345,000
The old Klaipeda slaughterhouse is protected by the Department of the Protection of Cultural…
