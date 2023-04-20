Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Kelmes rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

10 properties total found
Plot of land in Silgaliskiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Silgaliskiai, Lithuania
€ 81,000
16,2275 HA is SALE. AGRICULTURAL LAST PUBLIC IN THE WAY RAYON, KADAGIC K. GENERAL INFORMATIO…
Plot of land in Aukstuoliai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Aukstuoliai, Lithuania
€ 185,000
Uogry farm-sales Next to the Kurilėnai Regional Park, surrounded by pine forests, in the vi…
Plot of land in Griniai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Griniai, Lithuania
€ 14,800
SELLOW IN THE RAMIO LOCATION LAND SECTION 13 ARIES, MARKETS THIS IS THE PLACE YOU WILL SAVE…
Plot of land in Tytuvenai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Tytuvenai, Lithuania
€ 8,500
GOOD PRICE AND INVESTMENT! IN THE PROPERTY CITY OF 15 ARIR HOME MANAGEMENT =========<1<…
Plot of land in Silgaliskiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Silgaliskiai, Lithuania
€ 25,000
SELLOW OF THE AGRICULTURAL CHANGES OF THE AGRICULTURAL. CHANGER.. GENERAL INFORMATION: * Pl…
Plot of land in Silgaliskiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Silgaliskiai, Lithuania
€ 35,500
SELLOW OF HA 8.15 HA AGRICULTURAL CHANGES ROAD R., LUGAL K. BEFORE THE RETURN ROUGHTER OF TH…
Plot of land in Skroblyne, Lithuania
Plot of land
Skroblyne, Lithuania
€ 225,000
Agricultural parcels for sale 78.43 ha. Decoms, Silvous Sen., Pool Rase. SKLYPES: - Total…
Plot of land in Stibiriske, Lithuania
Plot of land
Stibiriske, Lithuania
€ 120,000
Agricultural plot for sale 28.02 ha. Ganyprova, Krai's Old, Kelmian r. SKLYPAS: - Area …
Plot of land in Tytuvenai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Tytuvenai, Lithuania
€ 30,000
Plot of land in Kusleikiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kusleikiai, Lithuania
€ 17,000
