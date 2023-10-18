Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Land
  3. Lithuania
  4. Kelmes apylinkiu seniunija

Lands for sale in Kelmes apylinkiu seniunija, Lithuania

4 properties total found
Plot of land in Silgaliskiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Silgaliskiai, Lithuania
16,2275 HA is SALE. AGRICULTURAL LAST PUBLIC IN THE WAY RAYON, KADAGIC K. GENERAL INFORMATIO…
€73,000
Plot of land in Silgaliskiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Silgaliskiai, Lithuania
All the latest CAPITAL real estate ads can be found on our website www.capital.lt. We invit…
€140,000
Plot of land in Silgaliskiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Silgaliskiai, Lithuania
SELLOW OF HA 8.15 HA AGRICULTURAL CHANGES ROAD R., LUGAL K. BEFORE THE RETURN ROUGHTER OF TH…
€33,000
Plot of land in Silgaliskiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Silgaliskiai, Lithuania
SELLOW OF THE AGRICULTURAL CHANGES OF THE AGRICULTURAL. CHANGER.. GENERAL INFORMATION: * Pl…
€25,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir