Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Kelmes rajono savivaldybe
  4. Kelme

Lands for sale in Kelme, Lithuania

1 property total found
Plot of land in Kelme, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kelme, Lithuania
€ 6,200
7.78 acres of plot that caught go. 18, Caught in K., Kelm district. Sav. Plot of regular rec…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir