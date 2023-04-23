Lithuania
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Lithuania
New houses in Lithuania
All new buildings in Lithuania
2
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Lithuania
Residential
Apartment in Lithuania
House in Lithuania
Land in Lithuania
Luxury Properties in Lithuania
Find an Agent in Lithuania
Real estate agencies in Lithuania
Agents in Lithuania
Commercial
All commercial properties in Lithuania
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Lithuania
Find an Agent in Lithuania
Real estate agencies in Lithuania
Agents in Lithuania
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Lithuania
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Tags:
Land area:
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Lithuania
Kaunas County
Kedainiu rajono savivaldybe
Lands for sale in Kedainiu rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania
Clear all
34 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Plot of land
Urneziai, Lithuania
€ 155,000
INTERNAL VILLION, ELECTRIC AND COUNCIL, SELLOW NETS 19 HA Address – Strošiauos, Cairo self-c…
Plot of land
Josvainiai, Lithuania
€ 7,500
SECTION OF SPRISED IN THE RENTAL R. WEEK, JOSVAILABLE CITY, G. -----------------------------…
Plot of land
Urneziai, Lithuania
€ 12,499
In the suburbs of Alytaus, in the Myclushesians, a plot of 37.1 acres of house estate is sol…
Plot of land
Urneziai, Lithuania
€ 8,000
THESE SKLYPES ARE YOU TO: WANT EBRDERS; WANT TO BOOK AT THE BACK TO THE BAYNU ORU; WANT TO L…
Plot of land
Janusava, Lithuania
€ 25,000
SELLOW SPRING IN THE SUCCESSAL PARK! ADVANTAGE: • The plot finds 2km from the city center…
Plot of land
Urneziai, Lithuania
€ 57,000
SELLOWS FOR SALE YOUR SODIES / HOUSE / AGRICULTURAL ROOMS AND FOREST APPTS. Two plots are so…
Plot of land
Vasariskiai, Lithuania
€ 22,000
SELLOW OF THE AGRICULTURAL CHANGES IN THE SOME OF THE REMEMBER RUN, TRANSNARAV SEN., POWER R…
Plot of land
Janusava, Lithuania
€ 12,288
SELLOW 7, NEW BESSIC MACHINERY LIVES IN THE CUSTOMS OF LIVEN LIVING, SOME. •Address: Janusz…
Plot of land
Sutkunai, Lithuania
€ 5,485
• Youth g. 4, 4A, 4B, 4D, Carry out, Kėdainiai district.; • Plot area: 10.97a, 12.90a, 13.…
Plot of land
Aristavele, Lithuania
€ 300,000
SELECTED CLASS OF STATES FOR THE STATES OF DEGAL AND AUTOSERVIS BUILDING WITH MADE IN THE IN…
Plot of land
Vasariskiai, Lithuania
€ 44,000
SELLING THE PART 6.03 ha of AGRICULTURAL LAST 6.03 ha, Buckamp., ---------------------------…
Plot of land
Pajieslys, Lithuania
€ 8,999
NEWCROBS, SB "SALTUONA" SELLOW =========<1<>G1><>=========<TAG1> - C…
Plot of land
Vasariskiai, Lithuania
€ 1,700
Cat areas. A plot of land 21 a Plot next to the road Chairs - Dog GENERAL INFORMATION: • P…
Plot of land
Vasariskiai, Lithuania
€ 99,900
SELLING 15.87 HA AGRICULTURAL, FOREST CHANGES IN THE CENTAL RAJON, MILKEMBLE SOME. Mill – …
Plot of land
Vainotiskiai, Lithuania
€ 3,000
SELLOW SODE SOWS IN THE SODA COMMUNITY OF 6 ARS. AKADEMIA __________________________________…
Plot of land
Vasariskiai, Lithuania
€ 6,500
DASKS OF THE GAS AGRICULTURAL CHANGES IN SURNMS OF SURAL EQUIPMENT. •Plot areas 31 and 33 a…
Plot of land
Keleriskiai, Lithuania
€ 12,000
SELLOWS, YOUTH G., TRAVERING SOME • Youth g. 34, 36, 38, 40 Tray, Kėdainiai district.; • P…
Plot of land
Pelednagiai, Lithuania
€ 12,000
4 home estate plots for sale in the Kėdainiai district, in the village of Owl. Great opportu…
Plot of land
Tubiai, Lithuania
€ 490,000
COMMERCIAL SKLYP WITH EXCLUDED IN THE CUSTOMS OF CHAIN. GOOD MATOMUM FROM THE MAIN BATCH. BI…
Plot of land
Justinava, Lithuania
€ 12,900
Large plot for sale in gardens, Kėdainiai, Longi go. 156. The plot finds a community of gard…
Plot of land
Vasariskiai, Lithuania
€ 13,900
SOLD OF AGRICULTURAL CHANGES IN SOME SELECTION, SURVILIC SENGAL, IN THE RAJ PROPERTY. YOU.. …
Plot of land
Labunava, Lithuania
€ 9,500
SELLOW OF SELLOW WITH THE IMAGE CHANGUAGE! Address: Grain, Cot r.; Area:2.15 ha; Performa…
Plot of land
Justinava, Lithuania
€ 31,450
SELLOWS WITH LOSS ESTABLISH AND NON-CELLOW CHANGUAGE! Address: In the case of leams, Cot r.…
Plot of land
Pelednagiai, Lithuania
€ 5,250
SELLOW OF SELLOW WITH THE IMAGE CHANGUAGE! Address: Crown in K., Kėdainiai r.; Area: 1.19 h…
Plot of land
Paliepiukai, Lithuania
€ 26,100
SELLOW OF SELLOW WITH THE CARJER AND NON-COVERNMENT CHRANT! The plot borders a gravel quarr…
Plot of land
Grauziai, Lithuania
€ 47,950
SELLOWS WITH THE CUSTOMMER CHANGUAGE! Address: Grain, Cot r.; Area: 5.05 ha and 5.85 ha; …
Plot of land
Vainotiskiai, Lithuania
€ 7,000
SOD SUMM PDO IN THE SURVEY SOME. •Plot area - 8.66 aro; •Gatve passes communication (electr…
Plot of land
Vasariskiai, Lithuania
€ 5,500
FOR SALE 5.5 ARO, EARTH FURNITURE BREAKDOWN, WINNING IN THE RURAL. • Plot area - 5.5 aro ; …
Plot of land
Urneziai, Lithuania
€ 11,500
Agricultural parcel 2.5 ha of agriculture Four-kiluoto km., Cairo area. GENERAL INFORMATION:…
Plot of land
Urneziai, Lithuania
€ 198,000
LARGE STAFF FOR SALE IN THE RACE OF THE CHAIRS. ============================================…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map