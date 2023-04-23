Lithuania
Realting.com
Lithuania
Kaunas County
Kaunas District Municipality
Lands for sale in Karmelavos seniunija, Lithuania
26 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Plot of land
Narepai, Lithuania
€ 350,000
INDUSTRIAL INVESTICIAL OBJECT FOR BIRULAR G., KAUNE! 22.18 A. MEM SECTION WITH STATY LEADS 1…
Plot of land
Rykstyne, Lithuania
€ 14,000
SKLYP IN GREAT LEAVE, MASTIC KM. General information Address- Mastiekai km, Foxes old., Ka…
Plot of land
Rykstyne, Lithuania
€ 25,000
SELLOW OF THE AGRICULTURAL LAST IN THE CITY OF THE MARMARY IN THE VALUATION ALL THE NERIES C…
Plot of land
Narepai, Lithuania
€ 200,000
SELLING A COMMERCIAL LAST DEPARATION IN THE SONGER! STRATEGIC PATOG SOCATION, BEFORE PAT ATI…
Plot of land
Margava, Lithuania
€ 261,900
SELLING A COMMERCIAL LAST DEPARATE WORK G., KAUNE! POSSIBLE 4300 KV. M. BUILDING STATYBA. ST…
Plot of land
Vaistariskiai, Lithuania
€ 59,000
NERIES TAC is a NEW residential private home quarter for a cozy neighborhood with nature, wh…
Plot of land
Narepai, Lithuania
€ 85,000
A 20-a home estate plot for sale surrounded by a forest with the possibility of acquiring an…
Plot of land
Naujasodis, Lithuania
€ 149,000
Prestigious place for life near Naries near pine forests! 24.86 acres plot in Newod, less th…
Plot of land
Vaistariskiai, Lithuania
€ 59,999
START YOUR SEAVY HOME PROJECT, ALL THE KLEBONIC FOREST-SOURCES KAUNO- VAISTARIAN K. II! THIS…
Plot of land
Vaistariskiai, Lithuania
€ 79,999
START YOUR SEAVY HOME PROJECT, ALL THE KLEBONIC FOREST-SOURCES KAUNO- VAISTARIAN K. II! THIS…
Plot of land
Pabirzis, Lithuania
€ 11,000
KAUNO RAJ. NEVERONES old. SELLOW OF 40 a LAND ADVANTAGE: •The terrain is smooth; •Conveni…
Plot of land
Kreslynai, Lithuania
€ 50,000
SELLOWS FOR SALE COUNTRY KAUNO, CONTENTS K.! ----------------------------------------------…
Plot of land
Pabirzis, Lithuania
€ 570,000
527.17 acres of commercial/industry for sale - storage land plot Ringtai old., Kaunas r. --…
Plot of land
Pabirzis, Lithuania
€ 300,000
177.46 acres of industry for sale - storage parcels in Ringka old, Kaunas r. --------------…
Plot of land
Karmelava, Lithuania
€ 55,000
2.08 ha for sale. agricultural plot Vilnius g., Carmelava, Kaunas r. SKLYPAS: - Address -…
Plot of land
Narepai, Lithuania
€ 49,000
Plot of land
Vaistariskiai, Lithuania
€ 29,000
Plot of land
Sanciai, Lithuania
€ 50,000
Plot of land
Ramuciai, Lithuania
€ 47,000
Plot of land
Narepai, Lithuania
€ 88,000
Plot of land
Kreslynai, Lithuania
€ 26,600
Plot of land
Narepai, Lithuania
€ 34,000
- SELLY OF 12-WHO ARS - SKLYPAS BEFORE AUTOSTRADIC CHAIN-VILNIUS - PRIVACY FOR SECTION BETWE…
Plot of land
Sergeicikai II, Lithuania
€ 200,000
SELLING THE 20th COMERCIAL LAST PUBLIC COUNTRY APPLICATION PR AND REPEENTES PL. ------------…
Plot of land
Turzenai, Lithuania
€ 25,000
FOR SALE OF THE SCULFER COUNTRY OF THE BODY, VARLUVOS K .! --------------------------------…
Plot of land
Kaukazas, Lithuania
€ 34,900
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ !…
Plot of land
Sergeicikai II, Lithuania
€ 280,000
166.65a COMMERCIAL PARCEL FOR SALE PEACE PR., SAINAVOS RAJ., KAUNAS ADVANTAGES: - Near Tai…
