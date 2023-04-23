Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Kaunas County
  4. Kaisiadoriu rajono savivaldybe

Lands for sale in Kaisiadoriu rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

22 properties total found
Plot of land in Strosiunai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Strosiunai, Lithuania
€ 155,000
INTERNAL VILLION, ELECTRIC AND COUNCIL, SELLOW NETS 19 HA Address – Strošiauos, Cairo self-c…
Plot of land in Bartaiciai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Bartaiciai, Lithuania
€ 22,500
Cumplayer r. self., Cairo area old, Gudien, Gaming g.50. 0.5311 ha plot of land sold.Price f…
Plot of land in Kriauciskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kriauciskes, Lithuania
€ 21,000
For only 21000 euros For sale wonderful plot at: Kaišiadorys, Dalio g.13 The plot is 0.98…
Plot of land in Stasiunai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Stasiunai, Lithuania
€ 17,950
For only 17950 euros For sale in beautiful and Thai, 1.73 ha, agricultural plot at: Cair…
Plot of land in Kiemeliai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kiemeliai, Lithuania
€ 11,900
In the cemeteries, the € 1,1900 is sold in a 3,38ha agricultural plot in a viable area near …
Plot of land in Gudiena, Lithuania
Plot of land
Gudiena, Lithuania
€ 24,950
In Kushiadoryse, Gudiena, Technique g. a former gas station plot with a building is sold. Th…
Plot of land in Basonys, Lithuania
Plot of land
Basonys, Lithuania
€ 13,000
If you are looking for a quiet corner for your dream house, this plot is for you. Plot with …
Plot of land in Pasventys, Lithuania
Plot of land
Pasventys, Lithuania
€ 14,500
PUTIC SECTION RECREATIVE LASTINGS 50 km. from Vilnius and just as from Kaunas. 3 plots of 1…
Plot of land in Vladikiskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Vladikiskes, Lithuania
€ 22,000
SOME WRITE, GIRTH SEN., VLADICIAN SOME 33.22 acres are SELLED. Only 5km to Cairo and 2km to …
Plot of land in Rumsiskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Rumsiskes, Lithuania
€ 150,000
A plot of commercial land for sale is bordered by the bus of 118 acres of commercial use in …
Plot of land in Kasparai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kasparai, Lithuania
€ 28,000
Three agricultural land plots near the Neries River in the Shirvint r are sold. self., Chiob…
Plot of land in Zasliai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Zasliai, Lithuania
€ 49,000
A 1.9771ha residential plot for sale in a promising area near the town of Kaišiador, in the …
Plot of land in Eigeniskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Eigeniskes, Lithuania
€ 33,500
SELLYPE SOME R. SEN., NEMAITON SEN., MEDICAL K. 2. -----------------------------------------…
Plot of land in Tartokas, Lithuania
Plot of land
Tartokas, Lithuania
€ 17,000
Role in the village, Cairo r. a plot suitable for the farmer's homestead is sold near the Ne…
Plot of land in Rumsiskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Rumsiskes, Lithuania
€ 22,000
Prding a home estate plot in the center of the Rumshish town. The rumbles are one of the mos…
Plot of land in Trakiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Trakiai, Lithuania
€ 65,000
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------…
Plot of land in Vilkiskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Vilkiskes, Lithuania
€ 10,000
With the help of four household plots in Wind /Money g. In Šlienava ------------------------…
Plot of land in Triliskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Triliskes, Lithuania
€ 60,000
INDICATORY 2 COUNTRIES EUMANT FOR THE LARGE OF THE AGRICULTURAL CHANGES IN SURAL RAYON GENE…
Plot of land in Rumsiskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Rumsiskes, Lithuania
€ 36,000
Plot of land in Budiskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Budiskes, Lithuania
€ 22,000
MUSINURATE YOUR HICP IMPLEMENTATION! …………………………………. The house in the notice is only visualiz…
Plot of land in Bijautonys, Lithuania
Plot of land
Bijautonys, Lithuania
€ 24,000
SELLYP BIJAUTONS K. WE HAVE A LOCATION!!! -------------------------------------------------…
Plot of land in Dovainonys, Lithuania
Plot of land
Dovainonys, Lithuania
€ 34,500
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir