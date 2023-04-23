Lithuania
Realting.com
Lithuania
Kaunas County
Kaisiadoriu rajono savivaldybe
Lands for sale in Kaisiadoriu rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania
22 properties total found
Plot of land
Strosiunai, Lithuania
€ 155,000
INTERNAL VILLION, ELECTRIC AND COUNCIL, SELLOW NETS 19 HA Address – Strošiauos, Cairo self-c…
Plot of land
Bartaiciai, Lithuania
€ 22,500
Cumplayer r. self., Cairo area old, Gudien, Gaming g.50. 0.5311 ha plot of land sold.Price f…
Plot of land
Kriauciskes, Lithuania
€ 21,000
For only 21000 euros For sale wonderful plot at: Kaišiadorys, Dalio g.13 The plot is 0.98…
Plot of land
Stasiunai, Lithuania
€ 17,950
For only 17950 euros For sale in beautiful and Thai, 1.73 ha, agricultural plot at: Cair…
Plot of land
Kiemeliai, Lithuania
€ 11,900
In the cemeteries, the € 1,1900 is sold in a 3,38ha agricultural plot in a viable area near …
Plot of land
Gudiena, Lithuania
€ 24,950
In Kushiadoryse, Gudiena, Technique g. a former gas station plot with a building is sold. Th…
Plot of land
Basonys, Lithuania
€ 13,000
If you are looking for a quiet corner for your dream house, this plot is for you. Plot with …
Plot of land
Pasventys, Lithuania
€ 14,500
PUTIC SECTION RECREATIVE LASTINGS 50 km. from Vilnius and just as from Kaunas. 3 plots of 1…
Plot of land
Vladikiskes, Lithuania
€ 22,000
SOME WRITE, GIRTH SEN., VLADICIAN SOME 33.22 acres are SELLED. Only 5km to Cairo and 2km to …
Plot of land
Rumsiskes, Lithuania
€ 150,000
A plot of commercial land for sale is bordered by the bus of 118 acres of commercial use in …
Plot of land
Kasparai, Lithuania
€ 28,000
Three agricultural land plots near the Neries River in the Shirvint r are sold. self., Chiob…
Plot of land
Zasliai, Lithuania
€ 49,000
A 1.9771ha residential plot for sale in a promising area near the town of Kaišiador, in the …
Plot of land
Eigeniskes, Lithuania
€ 33,500
SELLYPE SOME R. SEN., NEMAITON SEN., MEDICAL K. 2. -----------------------------------------…
Plot of land
Tartokas, Lithuania
€ 17,000
Role in the village, Cairo r. a plot suitable for the farmer's homestead is sold near the Ne…
Plot of land
Rumsiskes, Lithuania
€ 22,000
Prding a home estate plot in the center of the Rumshish town. The rumbles are one of the mos…
Plot of land
Trakiai, Lithuania
€ 65,000
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------…
Plot of land
Vilkiskes, Lithuania
€ 10,000
With the help of four household plots in Wind /Money g. In Šlienava ------------------------…
Plot of land
Triliskes, Lithuania
€ 60,000
INDICATORY 2 COUNTRIES EUMANT FOR THE LARGE OF THE AGRICULTURAL CHANGES IN SURAL RAYON GENE…
Plot of land
Rumsiskes, Lithuania
€ 36,000
Plot of land
Budiskes, Lithuania
€ 22,000
MUSINURATE YOUR HICP IMPLEMENTATION! …………………………………. The house in the notice is only visualiz…
Plot of land
Bijautonys, Lithuania
€ 24,000
SELLYP BIJAUTONS K. WE HAVE A LOCATION!!! -------------------------------------------------…
Plot of land
Dovainonys, Lithuania
€ 34,500
