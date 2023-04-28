Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Jurbarko rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

4 properties total found
Plot of land in Klisiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Klisiai, Lithuania
€ 12,000
In Jurbark, the quarter of his own house, a 14th-century edge plot for house construction is…
Plot of land in Smalininkai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Smalininkai, Lithuania
€ 14,400
Plot of land in Jurbarkas, Lithuania
Plot of land
Jurbarkas, Lithuania
€ 7,500
SELLOW OF 15.45 HOME MANAGEMENT, VACARO G., NEWS K., JURBARK R. A plot of 15.45 a home esta…
Plot of land in Klisiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Klisiai, Lithuania
€ 9,900
A plot of a regular form 10.05 a household estate in Rūtų g., Jurbarkas is for sale! GENER…
