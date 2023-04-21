Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Kaunas County
  4. Kedainiu rajono savivaldybe

Lands for sale in Josvainiu seniunija, Lithuania

3 properties total found
Plot of land in Josvainiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Josvainiai, Lithuania
€ 7,500
SECTION OF SPRISED IN THE RENTAL R. WEEK, JOSVAILABLE CITY, G. -----------------------------…
Plot of land in Paliepiukai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Paliepiukai, Lithuania
€ 26,100
SELLOW OF SELLOW WITH THE CARJER AND NON-COVERNMENT CHRANT! The plot borders a gravel quarr…
Plot of land in Grauziai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Grauziai, Lithuania
€ 47,950
SELLOWS WITH THE CUSTOMMER CHANGUAGE! Address: Grain, Cot r.; Area: 5.05 ha and 5.85 ha; …
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir