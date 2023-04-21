Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Vilnius County
  4. Sirvintu rajono savivaldybe

Lands for sale in Gelvonu seniunija, Lithuania

2 properties total found
Plot of land in Cegelne, Lithuania
Plot of land
Cegelne, Lithuania
€ 45,000
Shirvint r. self., Yellow-old, Standviliškis k. two bordering agricultural parcels with a to…
Plot of land in Zuvinciai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Zuvinciai, Lithuania
€ 19,000
Land for sale in the Fish Village in the Shirvintai District. .CLOSURE DESCRIPTION : - Plot…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir