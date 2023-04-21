Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Marijampole County
  4. Sakiu rajono savivaldybe

Lands for sale in Gelgaudiskio seniunija, Lithuania

2 properties total found
Plot of land in Narkunai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Narkunai, Lithuania
€ 32,500
6.94 HA, AGRICULTURAL LAST SECTION OF THE AGRICULTURAL. SKLYPAS RANDASES THE WAY. FILLION S…
Plot of land in Narkunai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Narkunai, Lithuania
€ 25,000
4.9 HA, LIST OF FOREST AGRICULTURAL CHECKING. SKLYPAS RANDASES THE WAY. FILLION SOME. HEATER…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir