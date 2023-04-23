Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Kaunas County
  4. Kaunas District Municipality

Lands for sale in Garliavos apylinkiu seniunija, Lithuania

11 properties total found
Plot of land in Rinkunai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Rinkunai, Lithuania
€ 15,990
In the Kaunas district of Garlava, Wind g.16 is sold in excellent, mesmerizing shape, 13.22 …
Plot of land in Karkazai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Karkazai, Lithuania
€ 17,000
SELLOW OF THE SELLOW WITH AFFALTED PRIVACY IN NEW TIME NEVERONYSE! A cold, quiet place. No c…
Plot of land in Jurginiskiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Jurginiskiai, Lithuania
€ 196,000
3.015 ha commercial plot for sale in Kaunas district, Yurginish k., Recked g. COMPATIBLE LA…
Plot of land in Rinkunai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Rinkunai, Lithuania
€ 39,000
DOWNLOADING DIG 10 ARIR HOME MANAGEMENTS WITH DVIOUS HOME PROJECTS! ADVANTAGE: - BACK, RAM…
Plot of land in Karkazai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Karkazai, Lithuania
€ 45,000
HOME MANAGEMENT SUMMASIVE IS SELLOW IN THE VARLUVO! PUTURE TO EXCLUSIVE THE HIGH PROJECT! A…
Plot of land in Tvarkiskiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Tvarkiskiai, Lithuania
€ 15,000
SELLED PUTIES, LEVELS SKLYP IN RAMIO LOCATION. INVESTIGATION TODUO AND ELECTRA. THE HOME PRO…
Plot of land in Juraitiske, Lithuania
Plot of land
Juraitiske, Lithuania
€ 22,000
POINT IMAGED IN THE PROJECT PROCEDURE! NOT IN THE CODES! The last plot in the residential a…
Plot of land in Rinkunai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Rinkunai, Lithuania
€ 700,000
5,5673 ha plot for sale in Garliava sen. Kaunas district. Hangover. a plot of commercial la…
Plot of land in Seniava, Lithuania
Plot of land
Seniava, Lithuania
€ 59,999
Plot of land in Rinkunai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Rinkunai, Lithuania
€ 25,900
Plot of land in Jonuciai II, Lithuania
Plot of land
Jonuciai II, Lithuania
€ 65,000
SELLOW OF THE COMMERCIAL LAST SPRES IN BESIVYSTAN IN THE COUNCIL RAJ. PLACE GENERAL INFORMA…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir