Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Kaunas County
  4. Kaunas District Municipality
  5. Ezerelis

Lands for sale in Ezerelis, Lithuania

3 properties total found
Plot of land in Ezerelis, Lithuania
Plot of land
Ezerelis, Lithuania
€ 14,900
HOME MANAGEMENT SECTION IN THE ESTABLISH! PATOGUS ASFALTED PRIVACY! Kaunas g. 35. Total area…
Plot of land in Ezerelis, Lithuania
Plot of land
Ezerelis, Lithuania
€ 48,000
A SENGAL SECTION OF THE AGRICULTURAL PERMANY ______________________ GENERAL INFORMATION: - …
Plot of land in Ezerelis, Lithuania
Plot of land
Ezerelis, Lithuania
€ 55,000
An agricultural plot is sold near Kaunas, in the town of Zapškis. An architectural analysis …
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir