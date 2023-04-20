Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Elektrenu seniunija, Lithuania

16 properties total found
Plot of land in Kakliniskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kakliniskes, Lithuania
€ 16,000
Plot of land in Streipunai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Streipunai, Lithuania
€ 125,000
INTERNAL VILLION, ELECTRIC AND COUNCIL, SECTION 12.93 HA Address – Streipon, Electrozen by …
Plot of land in Kakliniskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kakliniskes, Lithuania
€ 18,000
A 1.6-hectare plot with the lake shore of the Electroins is for sale. Strapers k. GENERAL I…
Plot of land in Abromiskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Abromiskes, Lithuania
€ 30,000
SELLOW SECTION OF HOME MANAGEMENT IN ELECTRICIP. Next to the plot - all city communications:…
Plot of land in Kakliniskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kakliniskes, Lithuania
€ 6,000
100 acres of agricultural parcel for sale in Lai, Semeliškai old, Electroenic self. -------…
Plot of land in Kakliniskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kakliniskes, Lithuania
€ 14,900
SECTION OF SELLOW IN THE ELECTRICITY OF THE SURVEY BASIC INFORMATION Address: Electroenian …
Plot of land in Streipunai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Streipunai, Lithuania
€ 125,000
Plot of land in Geibonys, Lithuania
Plot of land
Geibonys, Lithuania
€ 31,200
Plot of land in Elektrenai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Elektrenai, Lithuania
€ 59,000
SELLOW OF 73 ARS, ELECTRIC SAVES. BACK K. In a wonderful location, surrounded by nature, a…
Plot of land in Kakliniskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kakliniskes, Lithuania
€ 9,900
Plot of land in Kakliniskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kakliniskes, Lithuania
€ 65,000
BUY 55.78 A SECTION RIBA turns WITH THE ECJER CHANGE. It is possible to buy a property tog…
Plot of land in Kakliniskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kakliniskes, Lithuania
€ 53,000
SECTION OF SELLOW WITH THE EARTH CHANGER IN THE ELEXMENT AREA. Recovering both plots at a di…
Plot of land in Kakliniskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kakliniskes, Lithuania
€ 29,000
SECTION OF SELLOW WITH THE EARTH CHANGER IN THE ELEXMENT AREA. Recovering both plots at a di…
Plot of land in Kakliniskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kakliniskes, Lithuania
€ 29,000
SECTION OF SELLOW WITH THE EARTH CHANGER IN THE ELEXMENT AREA. Recovering both plots at a di…
Plot of land in Kakliniskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kakliniskes, Lithuania
€ 690,000
968.49 A COMMERCIAL LAST SECTION OF ELECTRIC ELECTRICITY WEEK, TARP GRIGIC AND GOD The plot …
Plot of land in Kakliniskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kakliniskes, Lithuania
€ 29,000
SELLOW OF PLOT 153 A AGRICULTURAL LAST IN STRATEGIC GOOD PLACE IN THE GOOD PLACE OF ELECTRIC…
