Lithuania
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Lithuania
New houses in Lithuania
All new buildings in Lithuania
2
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Lithuania
Residential
Apartment in Lithuania
House in Lithuania
Land in Lithuania
Luxury Properties in Lithuania
Find an Agent in Lithuania
Real estate agencies in Lithuania
Agents in Lithuania
Commercial
All commercial properties in Lithuania
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Lithuania
Find an Agent in Lithuania
Real estate agencies in Lithuania
Agents in Lithuania
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Lithuania
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Tags:
Land area:
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Lithuania
Vilnius County
Elektrėnai Municipality
Lands for sale in Elektrenu seniunija, Lithuania
Clear all
16 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Plot of land
Kakliniskes, Lithuania
€ 16,000
Plot of land
Streipunai, Lithuania
€ 125,000
INTERNAL VILLION, ELECTRIC AND COUNCIL, SECTION 12.93 HA Address – Streipon, Electrozen by …
Plot of land
Kakliniskes, Lithuania
€ 18,000
A 1.6-hectare plot with the lake shore of the Electroins is for sale. Strapers k. GENERAL I…
Plot of land
Abromiskes, Lithuania
€ 30,000
SELLOW SECTION OF HOME MANAGEMENT IN ELECTRICIP. Next to the plot - all city communications:…
Plot of land
Kakliniskes, Lithuania
€ 6,000
100 acres of agricultural parcel for sale in Lai, Semeliškai old, Electroenic self. -------…
Plot of land
Kakliniskes, Lithuania
€ 14,900
SECTION OF SELLOW IN THE ELECTRICITY OF THE SURVEY BASIC INFORMATION Address: Electroenian …
Plot of land
Streipunai, Lithuania
€ 125,000
Plot of land
Geibonys, Lithuania
€ 31,200
Plot of land
Elektrenai, Lithuania
€ 59,000
SELLOW OF 73 ARS, ELECTRIC SAVES. BACK K. In a wonderful location, surrounded by nature, a…
Plot of land
Kakliniskes, Lithuania
€ 9,900
Plot of land
Kakliniskes, Lithuania
€ 65,000
BUY 55.78 A SECTION RIBA turns WITH THE ECJER CHANGE. It is possible to buy a property tog…
Plot of land
Kakliniskes, Lithuania
€ 53,000
SECTION OF SELLOW WITH THE EARTH CHANGER IN THE ELEXMENT AREA. Recovering both plots at a di…
Plot of land
Kakliniskes, Lithuania
€ 29,000
SECTION OF SELLOW WITH THE EARTH CHANGER IN THE ELEXMENT AREA. Recovering both plots at a di…
Plot of land
Kakliniskes, Lithuania
€ 29,000
SECTION OF SELLOW WITH THE EARTH CHANGER IN THE ELEXMENT AREA. Recovering both plots at a di…
Plot of land
Kakliniskes, Lithuania
€ 690,000
968.49 A COMMERCIAL LAST SECTION OF ELECTRIC ELECTRICITY WEEK, TARP GRIGIC AND GOD The plot …
Plot of land
Kakliniskes, Lithuania
€ 29,000
SELLOW OF PLOT 153 A AGRICULTURAL LAST IN STRATEGIC GOOD PLACE IN THE GOOD PLACE OF ELECTRIC…
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map