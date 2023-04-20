Lithuania
Realting.com
Lithuania
Vilnius County
Elektrėnai Municipality
Lands for sale in Elektrėnai Municipality, Lithuania
47 properties total found
Plot of land
Kurkliskes, Lithuania
€ 60,000
Plot of land
Paneriai, Lithuania
€ 129,000
1,297 ha a plot for sale in Vilnius, Gureli. Gurelai is a street village on the outskirts o…
Plot of land
Matukiskes, Lithuania
€ 17,000
85 a plot for sale in Rusatiškės village, Elektrėnai district. Only 500 m from Naručionis La…
Plot of land
Laiciai, Lithuania
€ 4,000
46.87 a agricultural plot for sale in the village of Lelivai, Elektrėnai district. GENERAL …
Plot of land
Paneriai, Lithuania
€ 19,000
Plot of land
Kakliniskes, Lithuania
€ 16,000
Plot of land
Rudauka, Lithuania
€ 20,000
Alexander, Semelish-old, Electrovenian r. sav. a 5.82-hectare plot is sold in the territory …
Plot of land
Prusiskes, Lithuania
€ 370,000
- SELD EXCLUSIVE SKLYP 15.85 ha Land plot Trakai r. self., High-pearl-old, Turkutonic k. - S…
Plot of land
Streipunai, Lithuania
€ 125,000
INTERNAL VILLION, ELECTRIC AND COUNCIL, SECTION 12.93 HA Address – Streipon, Electrozen by …
Plot of land
Barboriskes, Lithuania
€ 35,000
SELLED IN THE FRIENDS 32.52 a SECTION COUNTRY FRUIT OF THE FRUIT ! ........................…
Plot of land
Kuzmiske, Lithuania
€ 55,900
THE PARTY OF THE ELECTRIC MEMBERS FOR THE LAST PERMANY OF THE MAPH (2.90 HA). Great place f…
Plot of land
Viluniskes, Lithuania
€ 55,000
A 4.63 ha agricultural plot for sale, of which 1.2151 ha of forest farm destination is avail…
Plot of land
Kakliniskes, Lithuania
€ 18,000
A 1.6-hectare plot with the lake shore of the Electroins is for sale. Strapers k. GENERAL I…
Plot of land
Abromiskes, Lithuania
€ 30,000
SELLOW SECTION OF HOME MANAGEMENT IN ELECTRICIP. Next to the plot - all city communications:…
Plot of land
Jurzdika, Lithuania
€ 411,000
2.9896 ha, 0.6366 ha and 1.6928 ha plots for sale. Sold all together. Basic information : …
Plot of land
Jurzdika, Lithuania
€ 411,000
2.9896 ha, 0.6366 ha and 1.6928 ha plots for sale. Sold all together. Basic information : …
Plot of land
Kakliniskes, Lithuania
€ 6,000
100 acres of agricultural parcel for sale in Lai, Semeliškai old, Electroenic self. -------…
Plot of land
Joteliunai, Lithuania
€ 19,000
0.95 ha agricultural plot for sale Old Way k, Trakai district. a beautiful place surrounded …
Plot of land
Barboriskes, Lithuania
€ 65,000
SELLOW 55.78 a SECTION WITH THE ECJER CHANGUAGE! ...........................................…
Plot of land
Kuzmiske, Lithuania
€ 55,900
THE PARTY OF THE ELECTRIC MEMBERS FOR THE LAST PERMANY OF THE MAPH (2.90 HA). Great place f…
Plot of land
Karkuciai, Lithuania
€ 25,000
Plot of land
Jagelonys, Lithuania
€ 1,200,000
Plot of land
Joteliunai, Lithuania
€ 140,000
Plot of land
Lazdenai, Lithuania
€ 15,000
Plot of land
Kakliniskes, Lithuania
€ 14,900
SECTION OF SELLOW IN THE ELECTRICITY OF THE SURVEY BASIC INFORMATION Address: Electroenian …
Plot of land
Streipunai, Lithuania
€ 125,000
Plot of land
Buzeliai, Lithuania
€ 45,000
Plot of land
Geibonys, Lithuania
€ 31,200
Plot of land
Elektrenai, Lithuania
€ 59,000
SELLOW OF 73 ARS, ELECTRIC SAVES. BACK K. In a wonderful location, surrounded by nature, a…
Plot of land
Joteliunai, Lithuania
€ 18,000
14.8 ha agricultural plot for sale Old Way k, Trakai district. GENERAL INFORMATION: - Addr…
