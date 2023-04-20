Lithuania
Realting.com
Lithuania
Alytus County
Druskininku savivaldybe
Lands for sale in Druskininku savivaldybe, Lithuania
41 property total found
Plot of land
Ratnycia, Lithuania
€ 27,000
In the Crusaders, Lategerio st. a residential plot on the pond coast for sale in 7.4 a. GEN…
Plot of land
Didziasalis, Lithuania
€ 16,000
SELLYPE SOME R. SAV., GUDIEN K, DOBIL G. 12 ------------------------------------------------…
Plot of land
Druskininkai, Lithuania
€ 590,000
FOR SALE OF THE LIVING TERRITORY (255.43 a.) Saltininkai, Neravos st. NATURE: Construction o…
Plot of land
Druskininkai, Lithuania
€ 54,146
Great home estates in the Whitehouse GENERAL INFORMATION Sale price: 54146 Eur Address: Whi…
Plot of land
Svendubre, Lithuania
€ 8,500
Large house estates in the Holy One near the confluence of Nemun and Nemunštis GENERAL INF…
Plot of land
Druskininkai, Lithuania
€ 50,000
SELLOW SOUTH OF HOME MANAGEMENTS COUNTRY IN HIGH DRUSCINES, PRICE G. DEPARATORS: • Correct …
Plot of land
Druskininkai, Lithuania
€ 15,000
Smiles near the town of Druskers in Nerven GENERAL INFORMATION Sale price: 15000 euros Addr…
Plot of land
Druskininkai, Lithuania
€ 10,000
2 Plots for sale near the town of Druskers in Nervas GENERAL INFORMATION Sales price: 10000…
Plot of land
Druskininkai, Lithuania
€ 12,000
Plot of land
Lipliunai, Lithuania
€ 9,000
Home estate in the Liplibons 400 m to Nemun GENERAL INFORMATION Sale price: 9000 Eur Addre…
Plot of land
Dirzai, Lithuania
€ 47,000
A 2.04-hectare agricultural plot is sold on the banks of Nemun in the village of Straits, on…
Plot of land
Druskininkai, Lithuania
€ 70,000
Plot with the Nemuno coast (100m) with project and approved construction permit in the Nerav…
Plot of land
Druskininkai, Lithuania
€ 67,000
Plot for sale in Druskers with a house project in the bend of the Nemun River. GENERAL INFO…
Plot of land
Svendubre, Lithuania
€ 49,000
Plot of land
Lipliunai, Lithuania
€ 18,900
Plot of land
Leipalingis, Lithuania
€ 25,900
Plot of land
Dirzai, Lithuania
€ 24,000
Home estate in the Straits 300 m to Nemun GENERAL INFORMATION Sale price: 24000 Eur Address…
Plot of land
Vieciunai, Lithuania
€ 40,000
A SCLYP FOR SALE IN THE HOTEL RURN! This is a great plot for your life, just 9 kilometers f…
Plot of land
Druskininkai, Lithuania
€ 49,000
SELLING IN DRUSCISTS, OWN HOUSE CARD 9 acre plot for sale in Leipalingio st. 12, in jumpers…
Plot of land
Druskininkai, Lithuania
€ 25,000
IN THE GIVEN OF GUIDELINES, 19 ADVERTISP LAND SECTION OF HEXCINANTS ________________________…
Plot of land
Didziasalis, Lithuania
€ 10,800
FOR SALE OF THE NEW GREATER !!!!!! _________________________________________________________…
Plot of land
Druskininkai, Lithuania
€ 65,000
Exclusive property for sale in Valley St.4, Alytuje .......................................…
Plot of land
Vileikiai, Lithuania
€ 11,850
Plot of land
Dirzai, Lithuania
€ 26,500
Home estate in the Straits 300 m to Nemun GENERAL INFORMATION Sale price: 26500 Eur Addres…
Plot of land
Druskininkai, Lithuania
€ 38,500
Plot of land
Mizarai, Lithuania
€ 120,000
FOR EXPLANATORY ALL-BLE RAMES, PRIVACY AND THE ONLY POSITION OF THE POILS, THE LOSS OF THE …
Plot of land
Vieciunai, Lithuania
€ 23,000
Plot of land
Druskininkai, Lithuania
€ 106,722
Great home holdings in White House GENERAL INFORMATION Sales price: 106722 Eur Address: Wh…
Plot of land
Druskininkai, Lithuania
€ 29,000
A 15-ARA HOUSE MANAGEMENT SCLYCLE IS FOR SALE IN THE LIFE OF DRUSCINISTS ADVANTAGES OF THE …
Plot of land
Druskininkai, Lithuania
€ 13,000
SELLOW SECTION OF HOME MANAGEMENT IN THE MUNICIPALITY OF DRUSCINES. PUTIES WILL ONLY NEW HOM…
