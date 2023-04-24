Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Druskininkai, Lithuania

24 properties total found
Plot of land in Druskininkai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Druskininkai, Lithuania
€ 75,000
Plot of land in Druskininkai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Druskininkai, Lithuania
€ 590,000
FOR SALE OF THE LIVING TERRITORY (255.43 a.) Saltininkai, Neravos st. NATURE: Construction o…
Plot of land in Druskininkai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Druskininkai, Lithuania
€ 54,146
Great home estates in the Whitehouse GENERAL INFORMATION Sale price: 54146 Eur Address: Whi…
Plot of land in Druskininkai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Druskininkai, Lithuania
€ 50,000
SELLOW SOUTH OF HOME MANAGEMENTS COUNTRY IN HIGH DRUSCINES, PRICE G. DEPARATORS: • Correct …
Plot of land in Druskininkai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Druskininkai, Lithuania
€ 15,000
Smiles near the town of Druskers in Nerven GENERAL INFORMATION Sale price: 15000 euros Addr…
Plot of land in Druskininkai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Druskininkai, Lithuania
€ 10,000
2 Plots for sale near the town of Druskers in Nervas GENERAL INFORMATION Sales price: 10000…
Plot of land in Druskininkai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Druskininkai, Lithuania
€ 12,000
Plot of land in Druskininkai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Druskininkai, Lithuania
€ 70,000
Plot with the Nemuno coast (100m) with project and approved construction permit in the Nerav…
Plot of land in Druskininkai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Druskininkai, Lithuania
€ 67,000
Plot for sale in Druskers with a house project in the bend of the Nemun River. GENERAL INFO…
Plot of land in Druskininkai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Druskininkai, Lithuania
€ 49,000
SELLING IN DRUSCISTS, OWN HOUSE CARD 9 acre plot for sale in Leipalingio st. 12, in jumpers…
Plot of land in Druskininkai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Druskininkai, Lithuania
€ 25,000
IN THE GIVEN OF GUIDELINES, 19 ADVERTISP LAND SECTION OF HEXCINANTS ________________________…
Plot of land in Druskininkai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Druskininkai, Lithuania
€ 65,000
Exclusive property for sale in Valley St.4, Alytuje .......................................…
Plot of land in Druskininkai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Druskininkai, Lithuania
€ 38,500
Plot of land in Druskininkai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Druskininkai, Lithuania
€ 106,722
Great home holdings in White House GENERAL INFORMATION Sales price: 106722 Eur Address: Wh…
Plot of land in Druskininkai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Druskininkai, Lithuania
€ 29,000
A 15-ARA HOUSE MANAGEMENT SCLYCLE IS FOR SALE IN THE LIFE OF DRUSCINISTS ADVANTAGES OF THE …
Plot of land in Druskininkai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Druskininkai, Lithuania
€ 14,000
Plot of land in Druskininkai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Druskininkai, Lithuania
€ 13,000
SELLOW SECTION OF HOME MANAGEMENT IN THE MUNICIPALITY OF DRUSCINES. PUTIES WILL ONLY NEW HOM…
Plot of land in Druskininkai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Druskininkai, Lithuania
€ 29,900
SELLOW SECTION OF HOME MANAGEMENT IN THE MUNICIPALITY OF DRUSCINES IN THE WAY OF LIVING HOME…
Plot of land in Druskininkai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Druskininkai, Lithuania
€ 12,000
Plot of land in Druskininkai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Druskininkai, Lithuania
€ 13,000
HOME MANAGEMENT SECTION IN THE MUNICIPALITY OF DRUSCINES. PUTIES WILL ONLY FOR NEW HOME. TH…
Plot of land in Druskininkai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Druskininkai, Lithuania
€ 13,000
Plot of land in Druskininkai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Druskininkai, Lithuania
€ 13,000
Plot of land in Druskininkai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Druskininkai, Lithuania
€ 10,000
Plot in Nervas, near the Druskers GENERAL INFORMATION Sales price: 10000,00 euros Address:…
Plot of land in Druskininkai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Druskininkai, Lithuania
€ 12,000
Small plot in Neravas GENERAL INFORMATION Sale price: 12000 Eur Address: Mechanizer g., Yo…
