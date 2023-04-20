Lithuania
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Lithuania
New houses in Lithuania
All new buildings in Lithuania
2
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Lithuania
Residential
Apartment in Lithuania
House in Lithuania
Land in Lithuania
Luxury Properties in Lithuania
Find an Agent in Lithuania
Real estate agencies in Lithuania
Agents in Lithuania
Commercial
All commercial properties in Lithuania
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Lithuania
Find an Agent in Lithuania
Real estate agencies in Lithuania
Agents in Lithuania
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Lithuania
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Tags:
Land area:
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Lithuania
Kaunas County
Kaunas District Municipality
Lands for sale in Domeikavos seniunija, Lithuania
Clear all
12 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Plot of land
Radikiai, Lithuania
€ 60,000
Kaunas in a favorite and fast-growing Radiociai k. a plot of land with a wooden house is sol…
Plot of land
Stavisciai, Lithuania
€ 20,000
SOURCE, SMILTYNI I K. SELLOW HOME MANAGEMENTS! --------------------------------------------…
Plot of land
Kumpiai, Lithuania
€ 46,000
SELLOW 8.06 a HOME SOUTH IN THE PROMOTHER - IN THE ITIN IN PATRAUCTION, STRATEGIN IN THE PLA…
Plot of land
Stavisciai, Lithuania
€ 11,900
Plays for sale near the pond in Smilt. I ADVANTAGE: - DPLYPE NOT LEGAL; - IS DETAILS SECTIO…
Plot of land
Romaskiai, Lithuania
€ 48,000
30a ISSUED. SKLYP IN DOMAIN SENGAL, VARLUVOS KURM. SKLYP, FOR EXPLANATORY RAMES, FROM THE CI…
Plot of land
Varluva, Lithuania
€ 22,000
Plot for sale Alka g. 1, Varlua, Kaunas r. The plot is located in a joint formed 14- plots …
Plot of land
Varluva, Lithuania
€ 40,000
SELLOWS SOUTH COUNTRY KAUNO, VARLUVOS K.! ------------------------------------------------ …
Plot of land
Radikiai, Lithuania
€ 69,000
WE ARE ALREADY FOR THE SODA COMMUNITY CVARTAL 18.29, ARIR SOD MANAGEMENT SUMMUMM. SKLYP RAND…
Plot of land
Varluva, Lithuania
€ 13,999
SELLOW SECTION FOR YOUR HOUSE HOUSE ALL THE COUNCIL – IN THE VARLUVOY! ---------------------…
Plot of land
Romaskiai, Lithuania
€ 450,000
Plot of land
Voskoniai, Lithuania
€ 9,000
SELLING COUNTRY DOMAICATION ROMES K . ______________________________________________________…
Plot of land
Stavisciai, Lithuania
€ 19,500
There were only two plots left out of 57!!! In the Kaunas district, in the Sand, on the str…
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map