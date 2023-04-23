Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Daugu seniunija, Lithuania

2 properties total found
Plot of land in Zvirgzdenai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Zvirgzdenai, Lithuania
€ 34,000
Plot for sale at Lake Neveiglo, Alytaus district. Want to live in nature and who morning to…
Plot of land in Slavinciskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Slavinciskes, Lithuania
€ 39,000
A 5.2-hectare plot for sale at Lake Neveiglo. Great opportunity to build a home and create y…
