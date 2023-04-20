Lithuania
Realting.com
Lithuania
Kaunas County
Birštonas Municipality
Lands for sale in Birstono seniunija, Lithuania
Plot of land
Birstonas, Lithuania
€ 35,000
WE ARE NOT IN THE REGIONAL PARK OF THE NEMUNO MILPARY, THE SELECT OF THE SURNENT, IS SELECTE…
Plot of land
Birstonas, Lithuania
€ 12,500
IN THE OK MATOM PLACE, SELLOWING 43.7 SECTION A IN BIRSTON, WHERE IS THE RIBER WITH A16 MAGI…
Plot of land
Birstonas, Lithuania
€ 35,000
WE ARE NOT IN THE REGIONAL PARK OF THE NEMUNO MILPARY, THE SELECT OF THE SURNENT, IS SELECTE…
Plot of land
Birstonas, Lithuania
€ 106,200
PUTIC OPPORTUNITY TO BUY THE NORTH DYPE OF BIRSTON CITY ! Plot Youth g. 35 price 106200 euro…
Plot of land
Sirviniai, Lithuania
€ 280,000
SELLOW SECTION IN BIRŠTON WITH EXCLUSIVE PANORAMINES IMAGE AND NEMUNO PACKAGE! SECTION IN TH…
Plot of land
Birstonas, Lithuania
€ 89,000
Land plot for sale in Birston, Tower Avenue. The plot is located in the territory of the Nem…
Plot of land
Giraitiskes, Lithuania
€ 33,000
HOME MANAGEMENT SECTION IN BERIAL AL., SIXTON SELLOW OF 5.07 HOME MANAGEMENT IN THE CITY O…
