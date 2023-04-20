Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Aukstadvario seniunija, Lithuania

Plot of land in Keitonys, Lithuania
Plot of land
Keitonys, Lithuania
€ 52,000
Two agricultural parcels for sale in Trakai. 1240 acres of total. Land plots are formed by p…
Plot of land in Raipolis, Lithuania
Plot of land
Raipolis, Lithuania
€ 55,000
Two plots for sale - home holdings with 2 buildings and agricultural plot between the Dapas …
Plot of land in Zabarauskai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Zabarauskai, Lithuania
€ 79,000
Plot of land in Lausgeniai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Lausgeniai, Lithuania
€ 12,000
SELLED HOME MANAGEMENT, 58.61 ARIR PLOT LAND SECTION! »»»»» PERFORM THATASTRIC MATAVES! »»»»…
Plot of land in Krasnapolis, Lithuania
Plot of land
Krasnapolis, Lithuania
€ 46,000
1.73 ha are for sale Agricultural plot Trakai r. self., Rutish old. In the village of reflec…
Plot of land in Tameliai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Tameliai, Lithuania
€ 14,000
Plot of land in Lausgeniai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Lausgeniai, Lithuania
€ 185,000
FOR EXPLANATORY SEAVY - PROPOSAL TO SUNK TO DISTRIBUTE! It is a perfect place for homestead…
Plot of land in Bijunai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Bijunai, Lithuania
€ 59,000
Plot of land in Zabarauskai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Zabarauskai, Lithuania
€ 20,000
