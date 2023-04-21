Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Kaunas County
  4. Raseiniu rajono savivaldybe

Lands for sale in Ariogalos seniunija, Lithuania

2 properties total found
Plot of land in Juciai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Juciai, Lithuania
€ 25,000
Plot for sale in Raseiniai district in Jutė village. The plot borders the Guynia Pond. Area …
Plot of land in Baukiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Baukiai, Lithuania
€ 9,999
NEEILIC OPPORTUNITY SIGN a SKLYP BEFORE DUBYSIS ROUSE !!! SELLING 1.1 ADJUSTAR AGRICULTURAL…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir