Lands for sale in Alytus District Municipality, Lithuania

21 property total found
Plot of land in Zvirgzdenai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Zvirgzdenai, Lithuania
€ 34,000
Plot for sale at Lake Neveiglo, Alytaus district. Want to live in nature and who morning to…
Plot of land in Zaidai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Zaidai, Lithuania
€ 11,300
THREE HOME MANAGEMENTS LIKICINES IN SOME Diligents – village in the municipality of Alytaus…
Plot of land in Kaniukai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kaniukai, Lithuania
€ 71,600
A 2.5573 ha plot next to ALYTAUS ROAD Altus-Vilius, Canygo k. ______________________________…
Plot of land in Takniskiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Takniskiai, Lithuania
€ 25,500
7,4300 ha plot of land with barrels Alytaus r. self., Ancient ancient, Lelion k. ⌂⌂⌂⌂⌂⌂⌂⌂⌂⌂⌂…
Plot of land in Alove, Lithuania
Plot of land
Alove, Lithuania
€ 60,000
SELLOW PART, THE ALOVE ECJER WITH THE PARTICIPANT CHANGES ARE REFERRED TO! SKLYP IN THE HOUS…
Plot of land in Balkasodis, Lithuania
Plot of land
Balkasodis, Lithuania
€ 2,500
SELLOW OF PLOT 6.12 A ALYTAUS, BALKASODY, IN THE SODI COMMUNITY, "FULL" --- GENERAL INFORMAT…
Plot of land in Pocelonys, Lithuania
Plot of land
Pocelonys, Lithuania
€ 10,500
FOR SALE 3 HOUSE MANAGEMENT STAFF IN ALYTAU RAJ., POTERONIAN K . The plots are in a beautif…
Plot of land in Strielciai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Strielciai, Lithuania
€ 6,000
SELLOW SOUTH OF HOME MANAGEMENT IN THE LOCATION OF THE RUN, THE OLYTAUS COUNTRY WHICH PUTES …
Plot of land in cizikai, Lithuania
Plot of land
cizikai, Lithuania
€ 12,000
DEPARAS BEFORE THE AGRICULTURAL ECJER, CHECK, PLOT 55.00 ARIES SELLOW FOR THE PROPERTY FOR T…
Plot of land in cizikai, Lithuania
Plot of land
cizikai, Lithuania
€ 29,000
A 70-acre plot for sale at Lake Acuria. Great opportunity to build your dream home in an exc…
Plot of land in Radziunai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Radziunai, Lithuania
€ 16,500
INDICATORY MANAGEMENTS OF THE HOUSE IN THE SCHOOL OF THE RADDGESTIVAL, MINUTE ROAD DRAUSTOM …
Plot of land in Slavinciskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Slavinciskes, Lithuania
€ 39,000
A 5.2-hectare plot for sale at Lake Neveiglo. Great opportunity to build a home and create y…
Plot of land in Zaidai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Zaidai, Lithuania
€ 7,200
¡Plan your future here! SOLD the 24th century. HOME Alytaus r MANAGEMENT SECTION. Luksnė k. …
Plot of land in Praniunai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Praniunai, Lithuania
€ 13,500
SELLING IN THE LEFT OF THE PRIORS IN THE HOUR, ALYTAU AREA ! 68.33 a agricultural plot for …
Plot of land in Alytupis, Lithuania
Plot of land
Alytupis, Lithuania
€ 13,500
HOME MANAGEMENT SELLING IN THE CURRENT OF THE ENTITIES _____________________________________…
Plot of land in Geisciunai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Geisciunai, Lithuania
€ 8,500
AGRICULTURAL LAST SECTION ALYTAUS IN RAJON BEFORE ASFALTED ROAD! PUTIC LOCATION FOR A PROPER…
Plot of land in Zaidai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Zaidai, Lithuania
€ 7,500
SELLOW SECTION OF HOME MANAGEMENT 0.14 HA The plot for sale is in a beautiful and comfortab…
Plot of land in Miklusenai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Miklusenai, Lithuania
€ 13,500
ARDUODA HOME MANAGEMENT SURVEILLION IN THE SURN OF THE VENCGESTIVES. The plot is in a beauti…
Plot of land in cizikai, Lithuania
Plot of land
cizikai, Lithuania
€ 29,700
SELLOW FOR THE PROPERTY FOR THE EZER OF THE AGRICULTURY!!! _________________________________…
Plot of land in Likiskeliai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Likiskeliai, Lithuania
€ 10,900
SELLOW OF THE AGRICULTURAL CHECKING 0.6457 HA The plot for sale is in a beautiful and comfo…
Plot of land in Strielciai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Strielciai, Lithuania
€ 6,000
Plots for sale in newly formed massifs near Alytaus. Two massifs of plots - Kaunas g. and Be…
