Realting.com
Lithuania
Alytus County
Alytaus miesto savivaldybe
Alytus
Lands for sale in Alytus, Lithuania
31 property total found
Plot of land
Alytus, Lithuania
€ 43,020
A new, exclusive and only such indoor residential quarter of the city surrounded by a forest…
Plot of land
Alytus, Lithuania
€ 18,000
An 50.86-acre agricultural plot for sale for privacy, admire the great landscape and create …
Plot of land
Alytus, Lithuania
€ 14,500
Plot of land
Alytus, Lithuania
€ 15,000
SELLOW OF 1.2 HA ALYTAUS IN RAJON, PANEMUNIC SOME A plot of correct shape for sale, in a go…
Plot of land
Alytus, Lithuania
€ 25,000
Plot of land
Alytus, Lithuania
€ 5,000
1.06 ha plot for sale in Alytaus district, Taknish k. GENERAL INFORMATION: • Address: Alyta…
Plot of land
Alytus, Lithuania
€ 76,500
A 14.5-hectare plot for sale at Lake Obelia. A great opportunity to build a house and create…
Plot of land
Alytus, Lithuania
€ 23,800
Plot of land
Alytus, Lithuania
€ 23,100
Plot of land
Alytus, Lithuania
€ 22,500
Plot of land
Alytus, Lithuania
€ 21,900
Plot of land
Alytus, Lithuania
€ 24,400
Plot of land
Alytus, Lithuania
€ 24,500
SALE OF HOUSE MANAGEMENTS IN MIKELN, PUTIN G. 6 plots for sale, in a quarter of 8 plots. Goo…
Plot of land
Alytus, Lithuania
€ 600,000
FOR SALE IN THE ALTONES OF 3 HECTAR PLOT, COMMERCIAL PURPOSE IN THE INDUSTRY AREA Convenien…
Plot of land
Alytus, Lithuania
€ 690,660
38.37 hectares of land for sale in Sudvajų st. 71, Alytuje, Vidzgir district. The purpose …
Plot of land
Alytus, Lithuania
€ 415,500
16.62 aro commercial plot of land for sale in Alytuje, New Street, in the best location in A…
Plot of land
Alytus, Lithuania
€ 25,400
FOR SALE, RENTAL COMERATION SIGNIFICANT IN OIL, NEW G. 5D 2.54 acre plot for sale in New g.…
Plot of land
Alytus, Lithuania
€ 147,456
COMMERCIAL EARTH SCULF FOR SALE IN THE HEAD CASE! __________________________________________…
Plot of land
Alytus, Lithuania
€ 9,990
----- REDUCED PRICE HOME MANAGEMENT SELLING IN THE RADIO, COUNTRY ALYTAUS A 20-acre househ…
Plot of land
Alytus, Lithuania
€ 13,500
House management sales in the Alyta area NEAR THE MAIN STREET ALYTUS - BONE, LANDMILLUSINESS…
Plot of land
Alytus, Lithuania
€ 13,000
62 hectares of land for sale in Many District, Alytus District, near the lake. The property …
Plot of land
Alytus, Lithuania
€ 175,000
TO SALE CONCERNED PURPOSES IN OLD _______________________________________________________ 1…
Plot of land
Alytus, Lithuania
€ 25,000
Commercial property for sale in Udria st., Myklusėnai k. Alytus r. GENERAL INFORMATION : -…
Plot of land
Alytus, Lithuania
€ 16,175
For sale 12.94 a. and 15.72 a. Household properties in Žažiškės k. Alytus r. GENERAL INFORM…
Plot of land
Alytus, Lithuania
€ 135,000
Investment project for sale in Šilelio st. Alytuje. GENERAL INFORMATION : - Price: 135,000…
Plot of land
Alytus, Lithuania
€ 5,900
BUY THREE MANAGEMENT SCULES The three plots for sale are conveniently located, from where y…
Plot of land
Alytus, Lithuania
€ 24,500
HOME MANAGEMENT STAFF FOR SALE IN HELLO-ALE CURRENCY The plot is in a beautiful location. Go…
Plot of land
Alytus, Lithuania
€ 17,000
Plot of land
Alytus, Lithuania
€ 14,900
Plot of land
Alytus, Lithuania
€ 13,500
DOWNLOBAL SOCTS OF THE DEFINITION OF THE DEFINITION OF THE HOME. THE POSSIBILITY TO BUY ALL …
