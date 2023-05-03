Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Alytaus seniunija, Lithuania

8 properties total found
Plot of land in Zaidai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Zaidai, Lithuania
€ 11,200
THREE HOME MANAGEMENTS LIKICINES IN SOME Diligents – village in the municipality of Alytaus…
Plot of land in Zaidai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Zaidai, Lithuania
€ 11,300
THREE HOME MANAGEMENTS LIKICINES IN SOME Diligents – village in the municipality of Alytaus…
Plot of land in Radziunai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Radziunai, Lithuania
€ 16,500
INDICATORY MANAGEMENTS OF THE HOUSE IN THE SCHOOL OF THE RADDGESTIVAL, MINUTE ROAD DRAUSTOM …
Plot of land in Zaidai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Zaidai, Lithuania
€ 7,200
¡Plan your future here! SOLD the 24th century. HOME Alytaus r MANAGEMENT SECTION. Luksnė k. …
Plot of land in Praniunai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Praniunai, Lithuania
€ 13,500
SELLING IN THE LEFT OF THE PRIORS IN THE HOUR, ALYTAU AREA ! 68.33 a agricultural plot for …
Plot of land in Zaidai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Zaidai, Lithuania
€ 7,500
SELLOW SECTION OF HOME MANAGEMENT 0.14 HA The plot for sale is in a beautiful and comfortab…
Plot of land in Miklusenai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Miklusenai, Lithuania
€ 13,500
ARDUODA HOME MANAGEMENT SURVEILLION IN THE SURN OF THE VENCGESTIVES. The plot is in a beauti…
Plot of land in Likiskeliai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Likiskeliai, Lithuania
€ 10,900
SELLOW OF THE AGRICULTURAL CHECKING 0.6457 HA The plot for sale is in a beautiful and comfo…
