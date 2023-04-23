Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Kaunas County
  4. Kaunas District Municipality

Lands for sale in Alsenu seniunija, Lithuania

14 properties total found
Plot of land in Pamaisupys, Lithuania
Plot of land
Pamaisupys, Lithuania
€ 65,000
Plot of land in Narsieciai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Narsieciai, Lithuania
€ 78,000
SELLING 10.39 A. HOME MANAGEMENT SECTION IN NARSUAL SECTION WITH THE LEGISLATION OF THE STAT…
Plot of land in Kampiskiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kampiskiai, Lithuania
€ 100,000
Plot of land in Kampiskiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kampiskiai, Lithuania
€ 120,000
Three plots for sale after 1.14 ha Kaunas district, Cork km, Kampiškis g. Plot 1 - price 130…
Plot of land in Mastaiciai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Mastaiciai, Lithuania
€ 20,000
Plot of land in Pamaisupys, Lithuania
Plot of land
Pamaisupys, Lithuania
€ 73,000
SELL OF HOME MANAGEMENT WITH THE POSSIBLE SIGNATURE TO SIGN THE PUBLIC PLOT BESIBLE FOR THE …
Plot of land in Poderiskiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Poderiskiai, Lithuania
€ 44,900
UNICAL SECTION IN THE FULL! Home estate plot for sale in the new quarter of the individual h…
Plot of land in Mastaiciai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Mastaiciai, Lithuania
€ 59,999
ASFALTAS IKI PAT SKLYPO! ALL COMMUNICATIONS ANT RIBOS!!! WANT TO LIVE IN THE COUNCIL CITY, A…
Plot of land in Digriai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Digriai, Lithuania
€ 55,000
SELLOW OF THE PROFIT OF THE CUBO R.!!! ------------------------------------------------ ADVA…
Plot of land in Digriai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Digriai, Lithuania
€ 140,000
SELLOW OF THE PROFIT IN THE COUNCO R. DISEASE K.!!! ----------------------------------------…
Plot of land in Kampiskiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kampiskiai, Lithuania
€ 45,000
SELLOW OF THE AGRICULTURAL CHECKING 52.64 a, In the case of hives, in the like. ------------…
Plot of land in Tirkiliskiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Tirkiliskiai, Lithuania
€ 31,900
SELL 10.6 THE LIGHT OF THE HOUSE OF THE HOUSE WITH A SIGNAL IN THE PROJECT OF THE HOUSE AND …
Plot of land in Mastaiciai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Mastaiciai, Lithuania
€ 21,000
SOME MANAGEMENTS IN BESIVISTAN IN THE CUBBER RAJ SPRING. PLACE The recently developing sett…
Plot of land in Pamaisupys, Lithuania
Plot of land
Pamaisupys, Lithuania
€ 50,000
FOR THE PROPERTY OF THE AGRICULTURAL SODIES TO BE SURAL IN THE AGRICULTURAL CHECKED PLOT 52a…
