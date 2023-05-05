Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Alytus County
  4. Alytus District Municipality

Lands for sale in Aloves seniunija, Lithuania

7 properties total found
Plot of land in Alove, Lithuania
Plot of land
Alove, Lithuania
€ 60,000
Plot of land in Alytupis, Lithuania
Plot of land
Alytupis, Lithuania
€ 32,750
Plot of land in Kaniukai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kaniukai, Lithuania
€ 71,600
Plot of land in Takniskiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Takniskiai, Lithuania
€ 25,500
Plot of land in Alove, Lithuania
Plot of land
Alove, Lithuania
€ 60,000
Plot of land in Pocelonys, Lithuania
Plot of land
Pocelonys, Lithuania
€ 10,500
Plot of land in Alytupis, Lithuania
Plot of land
Alytupis, Lithuania
€ 13,500
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir