Lands for sale in Zemgale, Latvia

5 properties total found
Plot of land in Jekabpils, Latvia
Plot of land
Jekabpils, Latvia
For sale land plot of 4.3084 ha. 56700060626 For building a settlement in an area wit…
€430,000
Plot of land in Dobele, Latvia
Plot of land
Dobele, Latvia
Land for sale in a prestigious area, the first line from the sea.Quiet, beautiful place wit…
€560,000
Plot of land in Bauska, Latvia
Plot of land
Bauska, Latvia
€120,000
Plot of land in Iecava, Latvia
Plot of land
Iecava, Latvia
Land attack for commercial purposes for sale! Located in Iecava disctric, A7 roads, 38 km fr…
€404,000
Plot of land in Iecava, Latvia
Plot of land
Iecava, Latvia
Land attack for commercial purposes for sale! Located in Iecava disctric, A7 streets, 39 km …
€668,000
