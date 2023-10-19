UAE
Land
Latvia
Vidzeme
Lands for sale in Vidzeme, Latvia
318 properties total found
Plot of land
Sigulda, Latvia
A plot of land for development in Sigulda is for sale, which is located in an ideal location…
€580,000
Recommend
Plot of land
adazu novads, Latvia
1.74 ha plot of land on which there is a large house to be restored. It has been put into op…
€246,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Salaspils, Latvia
Available land plot in Salaspils for house construction. - Plot area 1201m2 - The land …
€15,500
Recommend
Plot of land
adazu novads, Latvia
Land plots for private house construction are offered in 'Ozolmuiža.' For private house c…
€35,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Riga, Latvia
7/7
We offer a land plot with a project for the construction of a residential building Total la…
€2,50M
Recommend
Plot of land
Limbazu novads, Latvia
Land for the construction of a private house. There is a driveway. Next to the sea. A place …
€29,900
Recommend
Plot of land
Jurmala, Latvia
A beautiful plot of land with pine trees is for sale in Priedaine with a project for a 1-sto…
€120,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Olaines pagasts, Latvia
The property is located at the intersection of two paved streets. - At a distance of 300 m…
€750,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Riga, Latvia
For the construction of a new apartment building, or for a private house. Around shops, scho…
€258,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Riga, Latvia
Green and quiet neighborhood, nice neighbors around.The property has a greenhouse. An excava…
€35,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Pinki, Latvia
We offer for sale a unique land plot in Lielupe - in one of the most elite areas of the reso…
€840,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Garkalnes novads, Latvia
For Sale: Sunny Plot for Construction in a New Private Settlement! Description: - The…
€59,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Jurmala, Latvia
Land for sale in the dune zone for the construction of a private house. Land area - 5002 m2…
€900,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Riga, Latvia
We offer a unique piece of land in a beautiful location - right on the shore of Lake Jugla, …
€320,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Spunciems, Latvia
For sale a unique plot for construction, with a lake, near Lake Bozu, the elite village of T…
€1,20M
Recommend
Plot of land
Jurmala, Latvia
6
228 m²
2
We sell a unique house a hundred meters from the sea in the very center of Jurmala. The magn…
€590,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Jurmala, Latvia
Land for sale in Lielupe, Jurmala with a total area of 1377 m2. Plot without buildings, loc…
€590,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Jurmala, Latvia
We offer for sale an exclusive plot of land with a total area of 11,378 sq.m. in Jurmala, ne…
€1,50M
Recommend
Plot of land
Jurmala, Latvia
Land plot in Melluzi with a total area of 1869 m2. Beautiful place with pine trees. Near …
€122,018
Recommend
Plot of land
Dzilnuciems, Latvia
Plot of land for sale Vijas,Skārduciems - Land area 31600m2 Permitted uses of the land…
€537,200
Recommend
Plot of land
Riga, Latvia
Perfect place to invest. One of rare opportunities that are left in this region for developm…
€170,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Marupes novads, Latvia
A 2.06 ha plot of land for the construction of a private house in Mārupe district for sale! …
€185,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Sigulda, Latvia
Land with foundations for sale in Sigulda. Approved project and active building permit. The …
€109,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Riga, Latvia
Development land for sale in the new project Mezaparka Residences. The real estate develo…
€176,320
Recommend
Plot of land
Riga, Latvia
Development land for sale in the new project Mezaparka Residences. The real estate develo…
€218,225
Recommend
Plot of land
adazu novads, Latvia
- Land on the banks of the Gauja - first line - borders on the Adazu pagast recreation com…
€125,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Riga, Latvia
A unique opportunity to buy real estate in front of the lake with the ability to get to Riga…
€54,500
Recommend
Plot of land
Riga, Latvia
For sale an excellent plot of land in the very center of Riga’s district - Zolitude. Total …
€500,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Jurmala, Latvia
Beautiful land for sale on Kapu street with a house. Plot with a total area of 2888 m2. Th…
€493,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Jurmala, Latvia
Plot for an apartment building in Jurmala. Plot area 1300 m2. Located in Asari, 600 m from t…
€200,000
Recommend
