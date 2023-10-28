Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Talsu novads, Latvia

4 properties total found
Plot of land in Dizliepas, Latvia
Plot of land
Dizliepas, Latvia
Area 64 000 m²
Property status - privatized, registered in the landholders book. Territory - lake shore - 1.line
€192,000
Plot of land in Talsi, Latvia
Plot of land
Talsi, Latvia
Area 20 000 m²
An undeveloped forest is offered, in Roja Parish, Talsi district, Kaltene by the sea, the to…
€20,000
Plot of land in gibuli, Latvia
Plot of land
gibuli, Latvia
Area 160 000 m²
€40,000
Plot of land in Lauciene, Latvia
Plot of land
Lauciene, Latvia
Area 120 000 m²
Situation - in addition to the information on request
€245,000
