Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Vidzeme
  4. Stopinu novads

Lands for sale in Stopinu novads, Latvia

5 properties total found
Plot of land in Jaunbrunavas, Latvia
Plot of land
Jaunbrunavas, Latvia
€ 124,803
Build your own dream house in Juglaciems, Riga. Qualitatively prepared land plots ranging…
Plot of land in Jaunbrunavas, Latvia
Plot of land
Jaunbrunavas, Latvia
€ 143,415
Build your own dream house in Juglaciems, Riga. Qualitatively prepared land plots ranging…
Plot of land in Dreilini, Latvia
Plot of land
Dreilini, Latvia
€ 670,000
Unique family residence with an area of ​​500 sq. M. m. by the sea (100 m from the beach). A…
Plot of land in Jaunbrunavas, Latvia
Plot of land
Jaunbrunavas, Latvia
€ 339,000
Plot of land in Jaunbrunavas, Latvia
Plot of land
Jaunbrunavas, Latvia
€ 125,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir