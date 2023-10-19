Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Land
  3. Latvia
  4. Sigulda

Lands for sale in Sigulda, Latvia

2 properties total found
Plot of land in Sigulda, Latvia
Plot of land
Sigulda, Latvia
A plot of land for development in Sigulda is for sale, which is located in an ideal location…
€580,000
Plot of land in Sigulda, Latvia
Plot of land
Sigulda, Latvia
Land with foundations for sale in Sigulda. Approved project and active building permit. The …
€109,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir