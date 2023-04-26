Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Vidzeme
  4. Salaspils novads
  5. Salaspils pagasts

Lands for sale in Salaspils pagasts, Latvia

2 properties total found
Plot of land in Zirnu sala, Latvia
Plot of land
Zirnu sala, Latvia
€ 300,000
We sell a large plot for commercial development in Kekawa. Area: 3 ha. The area is located n…
Plot of land in Salaspils pagasts, Latvia
Plot of land
Salaspils pagasts, Latvia
€ 500,000
For sale we offer a plot of land for commercial development in Salaspils (near the reservoir…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir