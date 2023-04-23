Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Latvia
  3. Vidzeme
  4. Salaspils novads

Lands for sale in Salaspils novads, Latvia

7 properties total found
Plot of land in Alejas, Latvia
Plot of land
Alejas, Latvia
€ 550,000
9.88 hectares of land - an investment project near Riga. An ideal place for the development …
Plot of land in Daugmale, Latvia
Plot of land
Daugmale, Latvia
€ 1,402,000
-The plot of land is located near Salaspils, on the side of the Riga-Daugavpils highway (422…
Plot of land in Daugmale, Latvia
Plot of land
Daugmale, Latvia
€ 15,000,000
Development opportunity next to a multi-million Rail Baltica Intermodal Freight Terminal. R…
Plot of land in Alejas, Latvia
Plot of land
Alejas, Latvia
€ 95,000
Plot of land in Zirnu sala, Latvia
Plot of land
Zirnu sala, Latvia
€ 300,000
We sell a large plot for commercial development in Kekawa. Area: 3 ha. The area is located n…
Plot of land in Salaspils pagasts, Latvia
Plot of land
Salaspils pagasts, Latvia
€ 500,000
For sale we offer a plot of land for commercial development in Salaspils (near the reservoir…
Plot of land in Daugmale, Latvia
Plot of land
Daugmale, Latvia
140 000 m²
€ 350,000
The property is sold by Ausmiwas in the Salaspils force with 14.02 ha. The property lies un…
