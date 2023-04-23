Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Vidzeme
  4. Marupes novads

Lands for sale in Marupes novads, Latvia

22 properties total found
Plot of land in Jaunmarupe, Latvia
Plot of land
Jaunmarupe, Latvia
€ 81,120
A plot of land 1352 m2 in the center of Mārupe is for sale. Possibility to buy other plo…
Plot of land in Jaunmarupe, Latvia
Plot of land
Jaunmarupe, Latvia
€ 81,000
A plot of land 1350 m2 in the center of Mārupe is for sale. Possibility to buy other plo…
Plot of land in Jaunmarupe, Latvia
Plot of land
Jaunmarupe, Latvia
€ 81,365
A plot of land 1351 m2 in the center of Mārupe is for sale. Possibility to buy other plo…
Plot of land in Jaunmarupe, Latvia
Plot of land
Jaunmarupe, Latvia
€ 79,380
A plot of land 1323 m2 in the center of Mārupe is for sale. Possibility to buy other plo…
Plot of land in Jaunmarupe, Latvia
Plot of land
Jaunmarupe, Latvia
€ 99,900
A plot of land 1665 m2 in the center of Mārupe is for sale. Possibility to buy other plo…
Plot of land in Jaunmarupe, Latvia
Plot of land
Jaunmarupe, Latvia
€ 90,120
A plot of land 1502 m2 in the center of Mārupe is for sale. Possibility to buy other plo…
Plot of land in Jaunmarupe, Latvia
Plot of land
Jaunmarupe, Latvia
€ 81,120
A plot of land 1352 m2 in the center of Mārupe is for sale. Possibility to buy other plo…
Plot of land in Jaunmarupe, Latvia
Plot of land
Jaunmarupe, Latvia
€ 81,480
A plot of land 1358 m2 in the center of Mārupe is for sale. Possibility to buy other plo…
Plot of land in Jaunmarupe, Latvia
Plot of land
Jaunmarupe, Latvia
€ 81,480
A plot of land 1358 m2 in the center of Mārupe is for sale. Possibility to buy other plo…
Plot of land in Terini, Latvia
Plot of land
Terini, Latvia
€ 1,560,000
The property is located near Riga International Airport - the largest air traffic center in …
Plot of land in Terini, Latvia
Plot of land
Terini, Latvia
€ 115,000
The plot of land is located in a strategic location not far from the shopping center Spice, …
Plot of land in Marupe, Latvia
Plot of land
Marupe, Latvia
€ 135,000
We offer for sale a plot of land with a regular shape in Bieriņi, on Dauguļu street. The …
Plot of land in Marupe, Latvia
Plot of land
Marupe, Latvia
€ 1,100,000
We offer a large property for sale in Marupe. Comfortable location in the city center, appr…
Plot of land in Terini, Latvia
Plot of land
Terini, Latvia
€ 90,000
A plot of land with a great location where the construction of multi-apartment houses and co…
Plot of land in Marupe, Latvia
Plot of land
Marupe, Latvia
4 112 m²
€ 350,000
A promising property in Riga in the Zolitud region with an asphalt location is intended for …
Plot of land in Skulte, Latvia
Plot of land
Skulte, Latvia
€ 4,000,000
The property is adjacent to the Riga International Airport – the largest air traffic centre …
Plot of land in Marupe, Latvia
Plot of land
Marupe, Latvia
€ 248,000
Plot of land in Marupe, Latvia
Plot of land
Marupe, Latvia
€ 550,000
Great investment offer: a plot for development in the center of the developed and prestigio…
Plot of land in Marupe, Latvia
Plot of land
Marupe, Latvia
€ 1,100,000
We offer to buy a real estate object in Marupe. According to the development plan, part of t…
Plot of land in Vetras, Latvia
Plot of land
Vetras, Latvia
€ 350,000
Asphalt veranda, electricity, gas, central wastewater and water supply are brought to the si…
Plot of land in Terini, Latvia
Plot of land
Terini, Latvia
€ 7,510,900
Multifunction complex & ndash; It is a city in a city where every square meter is designed t…
Plot of land in Marupe, Latvia
Plot of land
Marupe, Latvia
€ 429,000
For sale a plot of land for building in Mārupe. The property is in the area of private house…
