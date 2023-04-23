Latvia
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Latvia
New houses in Latvia
All new buildings in Latvia
3
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Latvia
Residential
Apartment in Latvia
House in Latvia
Land in Latvia
Luxury Properties in Latvia
Find an Agent in Latvia
Real estate agencies in Latvia
Agents in Latvia
Commercial
All commercial properties in Latvia
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Revenue house
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Latvia
Find an Agent in Latvia
Real estate agencies in Latvia
Agents in Latvia
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Latvia
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Tags:
Land area:
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Latvia
Vidzeme
Marupes novads
Lands for sale in Marupes novads, Latvia
Clear all
22 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Plot of land
Jaunmarupe, Latvia
€ 81,120
A plot of land 1352 m2 in the center of Mārupe is for sale. Possibility to buy other plo…
Plot of land
Jaunmarupe, Latvia
€ 81,000
A plot of land 1350 m2 in the center of Mārupe is for sale. Possibility to buy other plo…
Plot of land
Jaunmarupe, Latvia
€ 81,365
A plot of land 1351 m2 in the center of Mārupe is for sale. Possibility to buy other plo…
Plot of land
Jaunmarupe, Latvia
€ 79,380
A plot of land 1323 m2 in the center of Mārupe is for sale. Possibility to buy other plo…
Plot of land
Jaunmarupe, Latvia
€ 99,900
A plot of land 1665 m2 in the center of Mārupe is for sale. Possibility to buy other plo…
Plot of land
Jaunmarupe, Latvia
€ 90,120
A plot of land 1502 m2 in the center of Mārupe is for sale. Possibility to buy other plo…
Plot of land
Jaunmarupe, Latvia
€ 81,120
A plot of land 1352 m2 in the center of Mārupe is for sale. Possibility to buy other plo…
Plot of land
Jaunmarupe, Latvia
€ 81,480
A plot of land 1358 m2 in the center of Mārupe is for sale. Possibility to buy other plo…
Plot of land
Jaunmarupe, Latvia
€ 81,480
A plot of land 1358 m2 in the center of Mārupe is for sale. Possibility to buy other plo…
Plot of land
Terini, Latvia
€ 1,560,000
The property is located near Riga International Airport - the largest air traffic center in …
Plot of land
Terini, Latvia
€ 115,000
The plot of land is located in a strategic location not far from the shopping center Spice, …
Plot of land
Marupe, Latvia
€ 135,000
We offer for sale a plot of land with a regular shape in Bieriņi, on Dauguļu street. The …
Plot of land
Marupe, Latvia
€ 1,100,000
We offer a large property for sale in Marupe. Comfortable location in the city center, appr…
Plot of land
Terini, Latvia
€ 90,000
A plot of land with a great location where the construction of multi-apartment houses and co…
Plot of land
Marupe, Latvia
4 112 m²
€ 350,000
A promising property in Riga in the Zolitud region with an asphalt location is intended for …
Plot of land
Skulte, Latvia
€ 4,000,000
The property is adjacent to the Riga International Airport – the largest air traffic centre …
Plot of land
Marupe, Latvia
€ 248,000
Plot of land
Marupe, Latvia
€ 550,000
Great investment offer: a plot for development in the center of the developed and prestigio…
Plot of land
Marupe, Latvia
€ 1,100,000
We offer to buy a real estate object in Marupe. According to the development plan, part of t…
Plot of land
Vetras, Latvia
€ 350,000
Asphalt veranda, electricity, gas, central wastewater and water supply are brought to the si…
Plot of land
Terini, Latvia
€ 7,510,900
Multifunction complex & ndash; It is a city in a city where every square meter is designed t…
Plot of land
Marupe, Latvia
€ 429,000
For sale a plot of land for building in Mārupe. The property is in the area of private house…
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map