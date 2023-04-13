Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Vidzeme
  4. Jurmala

Pool Lands for sale in Jurmala, Latvia

2 properties total found
Plot of landin Jurmala, Latvia
Plot of land
Jurmala, Latvia
458 m²
€ 1,750,000
We will build a new house with creative, architectural and technical solutions according to …
Plot of landin Jurmala, Latvia
Plot of land
Jurmala, Latvia
2 Number of rooms 1/3 Floor
€ 473,000
This area is located at the corner of Juras and Pilson streets, right in the center of Jurma…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir