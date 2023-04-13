Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Vidzeme
  4. Jurmala

Lands for sale in Jurmala, Latvia

93 properties total found
Plot of landin Jurmala, Latvia
Plot of land
Jurmala, Latvia
€ 60,000
Land for sale with a total area of ​​1000 m2. Located 10 minutes walk from the sea. Buil…
Plot of landin Jurmala, Latvia
Plot of land
Jurmala, Latvia
€ 80,000
Land plot of 1000 m2, 100 m from the sea in Jurmala. It is possible to purchase an adjacent…
Plot of landin Jurmala, Latvia
Plot of land
Jurmala, Latvia
€ 80,000
Land plot of 1000 m2, 100 m from the sea in Jurmala. It is possible to purchase an adjacent…
Plot of landin Jurmala, Latvia
Plot of land
Jurmala, Latvia
€ 750,000
Land for sale for the construction of an apartment building in Jurmala. Land area: 2122 m…
Plot of landin Jurmala, Latvia
Plot of land
Jurmala, Latvia
€ 1,500,000
Land for sale with a project of an apartment building in the center of Jurmala, in Dzintari.…
Plot of landin Jurmala, Latvia
Plot of land
Jurmala, Latvia
€ 441,774
Land for sale on Kapu street 45A with a total area of ​​2727 m2. To the sea 200 m. Access t…
Plot of landin Jurmala, Latvia
Plot of land
Jurmala, Latvia
€ 330,000
Land for sale by the sea, with a total area of 2000 m2. With projects for the construction …
Plot of landin Jurmala, Latvia
Plot of land
Jurmala, Latvia
106 560 m²
€ 532,800
We sell a property in the Olayne area next to the residential village of Grenes. Permitted u…
Plot of landin Jurmala, Latvia
Plot of land
Jurmala, Latvia
150 258 m²
€ 751,290
We sell a plot of land in the Olayne area, next to the residential village of Grenes. Allowe…
Plot of landin Jurmala, Latvia
Plot of land
Jurmala, Latvia
€ 600,000
We offer for sale a greasy plot in Asari with a total area of 9416 m2. The land is located i…
Plot of landin Jurmala, Latvia
Plot of land
Jurmala, Latvia
2 922 m²
€ 2,240,000
Exclusive offer of land in the resort town of Jurmala, just 150 meters from the sea. The sit…
Plot of landin Jurmala, Latvia
Plot of land
Jurmala, Latvia
2 302 m²
€ 1,400,000
In the heart of the tourist town of Jurmala, the second sea line, a property is available fo…
Plot of landin Jurmala, Latvia
Plot of land
Jurmala, Latvia
€ 1,500,000
Land for sale in the most prestigious part of Jurmala - Dzintari.First line, 100 meters from…
Plot of landin Jurmala, Latvia
Plot of land
Jurmala, Latvia
€ 325,000
Plot of landin Jurmala, Latvia
Plot of land
Jurmala, Latvia
€ 196,000
Plot of landin Jurmala, Latvia
Plot of land
Jurmala, Latvia
€ 210,000
Plot of landin Jurmala, Latvia
Plot of land
Jurmala, Latvia
€ 1,100,000
Exclusive plot 1, 1 hectare on the very seashore in a dune area, surrounded by pine trees. A…
Plot of landin Jurmala, Latvia
Plot of land
Jurmala, Latvia
€ 490,000
Plot of landin Jurmala, Latvia
Plot of land
Jurmala, Latvia
€ 750,000
Land plot with an area of 1486m2. There is city gas, electricity, water on the ground.On the…
Plot of landin Jurmala, Latvia
Plot of land
Jurmala, Latvia
€ 125,000
Plot of landin Jurmala, Latvia
Plot of land
Jurmala, Latvia
€ 78,000
Plot of landin Jurmala, Latvia
Plot of land
Jurmala, Latvia
€ 289,000
Plot of landin Jurmala, Latvia
Plot of land
Jurmala, Latvia
Price on request
Plot of landin Jurmala, Latvia
Plot of land
Jurmala, Latvia
€ 1,000,000
Well-groomed territory, landscape design, developed infrastructure, near the forest, near th…
Plot of landin Jurmala, Latvia
Plot of land
Jurmala, Latvia
€ 360,000
Plot of landin Jurmala, Latvia
Plot of land
Jurmala, Latvia
€ 289,000
Plot of landin Jurmala, Latvia
Plot of land
Jurmala, Latvia
€ 620,000
Land for sale in a prestigious area, the first line from the sea.Quiet, beautiful place with…
Plot of landin Jurmala, Latvia
Plot of land
Jurmala, Latvia
€ 1,250,000
We sell the best plot in Jurmala. 1 line from the sea. You can build 2 houses of 350 m or on…
Plot of landin Jurmala, Latvia
Plot of land
Jurmala, Latvia
€ 2,010,550
Plot of landin Jurmala, Latvia
Plot of land
Jurmala, Latvia
€ 165,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir