Realting.com
Latvia
Vidzeme
Jurmala
Lands for sale in Jurmala, Latvia
Clear all
93 properties total found
Plot of land
Jurmala, Latvia
€ 60,000
Land for sale with a total area of 1000 m2. Located 10 minutes walk from the sea. Buil…
Plot of land
Jurmala, Latvia
€ 80,000
Land plot of 1000 m2, 100 m from the sea in Jurmala. It is possible to purchase an adjacent…
Plot of land
Jurmala, Latvia
€ 80,000
Land plot of 1000 m2, 100 m from the sea in Jurmala. It is possible to purchase an adjacent…
Plot of land
Jurmala, Latvia
€ 750,000
Land for sale for the construction of an apartment building in Jurmala. Land area: 2122 m…
Plot of land
Jurmala, Latvia
€ 1,500,000
Land for sale with a project of an apartment building in the center of Jurmala, in Dzintari.…
Plot of land
Jurmala, Latvia
€ 441,774
Land for sale on Kapu street 45A with a total area of 2727 m2. To the sea 200 m. Access t…
Plot of land
Jurmala, Latvia
€ 330,000
Land for sale by the sea, with a total area of 2000 m2. With projects for the construction …
Plot of land
Jurmala, Latvia
106 560 m²
€ 532,800
We sell a property in the Olayne area next to the residential village of Grenes. Permitted u…
Plot of land
Jurmala, Latvia
150 258 m²
€ 751,290
We sell a plot of land in the Olayne area, next to the residential village of Grenes. Allowe…
Plot of land
Jurmala, Latvia
€ 600,000
We offer for sale a greasy plot in Asari with a total area of 9416 m2. The land is located i…
Plot of land
Jurmala, Latvia
2 922 m²
€ 2,240,000
Exclusive offer of land in the resort town of Jurmala, just 150 meters from the sea. The sit…
Plot of land
Jurmala, Latvia
2 302 m²
€ 1,400,000
In the heart of the tourist town of Jurmala, the second sea line, a property is available fo…
Plot of land
Jurmala, Latvia
€ 1,500,000
Land for sale in the most prestigious part of Jurmala - Dzintari.First line, 100 meters from…
Plot of land
Jurmala, Latvia
€ 325,000
Plot of land
Jurmala, Latvia
€ 196,000
Plot of land
Jurmala, Latvia
€ 210,000
Plot of land
Jurmala, Latvia
€ 1,100,000
Exclusive plot 1, 1 hectare on the very seashore in a dune area, surrounded by pine trees. A…
Plot of land
Jurmala, Latvia
€ 490,000
Plot of land
Jurmala, Latvia
€ 750,000
Land plot with an area of 1486m2. There is city gas, electricity, water on the ground.On the…
Plot of land
Jurmala, Latvia
€ 125,000
Plot of land
Jurmala, Latvia
€ 78,000
Plot of land
Jurmala, Latvia
€ 289,000
Plot of land
Jurmala, Latvia
Price on request
Plot of land
Jurmala, Latvia
€ 1,000,000
Well-groomed territory, landscape design, developed infrastructure, near the forest, near th…
Plot of land
Jurmala, Latvia
€ 360,000
Plot of land
Jurmala, Latvia
€ 289,000
Plot of land
Jurmala, Latvia
€ 620,000
Land for sale in a prestigious area, the first line from the sea.Quiet, beautiful place with…
Plot of land
Jurmala, Latvia
€ 1,250,000
We sell the best plot in Jurmala. 1 line from the sea. You can build 2 houses of 350 m or on…
Plot of land
Jurmala, Latvia
€ 2,010,550
Plot of land
Jurmala, Latvia
€ 165,000
