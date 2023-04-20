Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Vidzeme
  4. Garkalnes novads

Lands for sale in Garkalnes novads, Latvia

29 properties total found
Plot of land in Baltezers, Latvia
Plot of land
Baltezers, Latvia
€ 47,136
Build your own dream house in Juglaciems, Riga. Qualitatively prepared land plots ranging…
Plot of land in Baltezers, Latvia
Plot of land
Baltezers, Latvia
€ 56,350
Build your own dream house in Juglaciems, Riga. Qualitatively prepared land plots ranging…
Plot of land in Baltezers, Latvia
Plot of land
Baltezers, Latvia
€ 56,071
Build your own dream house in Juglaciems, Riga. Qualitatively prepared land plots ranging…
Plot of land in Baltezers, Latvia
Plot of land
Baltezers, Latvia
€ 51,277
Build your own dream house in Juglaciems, Riga. Qualitatively prepared land plots ranging…
Plot of land in Baltezers, Latvia
Plot of land
Baltezers, Latvia
€ 51,183
Build your own dream house in Juglaciems, Riga. Qualitatively prepared land plots ranging…
Plot of land in Baltezers, Latvia
Plot of land
Baltezers, Latvia
€ 45,504
Build your own dream house in Juglaciems, Riga. Qualitatively prepared land plots ranging…
Plot of land in Baltezers, Latvia
Plot of land
Baltezers, Latvia
€ 64,216
Build your own dream house in Juglaciems, Riga. Qualitatively prepared land plots ranging…
Plot of land in Baltezers, Latvia
Plot of land
Baltezers, Latvia
€ 52,499
Build your own dream house in Juglaciems, Riga. Qualitatively prepared land plots ranging…
Plot of land in Baltezers, Latvia
Plot of land
Baltezers, Latvia
€ 53,721
Build your own dream house in Juglaciems, Riga. Qualitatively prepared land plots ranging…
Plot of land in Langstini, Latvia
Plot of land
Langstini, Latvia
€ 63,664
Build your own dream house in Juglaciems, Riga. Qualitatively prepared land plots ranging…
Plot of land in Langstini, Latvia
Plot of land
Langstini, Latvia
€ 71,714
Build your own dream house in Juglaciems, Riga. Qualitatively prepared land plots ranging…
Plot of land in Langstini, Latvia
Plot of land
Langstini, Latvia
€ 53,627
Build your own dream house in Juglaciems, Riga. Qualitatively prepared land plots ranging…
Plot of land in Langstini, Latvia
Plot of land
Langstini, Latvia
€ 52,123
Build your own dream house in Juglaciems, Riga. Qualitatively prepared land plots ranging…
Plot of land in Langstini, Latvia
Plot of land
Langstini, Latvia
€ 52,452
Build your own dream house in Juglaciems, Riga. Qualitatively prepared land plots ranging…
Plot of land in Baltezers, Latvia
Plot of land
Baltezers, Latvia
€ 143,598
Build your own dream house in Juglaciems, Riga. Qualitatively prepared land plots ranging…
Plot of land in Langstini, Latvia
Plot of land
Langstini, Latvia
€ 51,277
Build your own dream house in Juglaciems, Riga. Qualitatively prepared land plots ranging…
Plot of land in Langstini, Latvia
Plot of land
Langstini, Latvia
€ 54,849
Build your own dream house in Juglaciems, Riga. Qualitatively prepared land plots ranging…
Plot of land in Langstini, Latvia
Plot of land
Langstini, Latvia
€ 60,950
Build your own dream house in Juglaciems, Riga. Qualitatively prepared land plots ranging…
Plot of land in Langstini, Latvia
Plot of land
Langstini, Latvia
€ 43,104
Build your own dream house in Juglaciems, Riga. Qualitatively prepared land plots ranging…
Plot of land in Langstini, Latvia
Plot of land
Langstini, Latvia
€ 47,752
Build your own dream house in Juglaciems, Riga. Qualitatively prepared land plots ranging…
Plot of land in Langstini, Latvia
Plot of land
Langstini, Latvia
€ 37,440
Build your own dream house in Juglaciems, Riga. Qualitatively prepared land plots ranging…
Plot of land in Langstini, Latvia
Plot of land
Langstini, Latvia
€ 46,752
Build your own dream house in Juglaciems, Riga. Qualitatively prepared land plots ranging…
Plot of land in Langstini, Latvia
Plot of land
Langstini, Latvia
€ 44,352
Build your own dream house in Juglaciems, Riga. Qualitatively prepared land plots ranging…
Plot of land in Mucenieki, Latvia
Plot of land
Mucenieki, Latvia
€ 140,000
Land for sale in Sunīši. Security, nice neighbours, borders of the land are closed with l…
Plot of land in Mucenieki, Latvia
Plot of land
Mucenieki, Latvia
€ 280,000
Land for sale in Sunisi. Security, neighbours, excellent borders of the site are closed w…
Plot of land in Upesciems, Latvia
Plot of land
Upesciems, Latvia
€ 590,000
We offer to buy a plot with a total area of 37 697m2, which is located in a green and quiet …
Plot of land in Baltezers, Latvia
Plot of land
Baltezers, Latvia
€ 903,000
FOR sale a plot of land with a total area of 12,900 m2 on the shore of Lake Malaya Baltezers…
Plot of land in Bukulti, Latvia
Plot of land
Bukulti, Latvia
€ 500,000
For sale: an exclusive rural property with the area of 9,940.0 m2 on the shore of Lake Liela…
Plot of land in Mucenieki, Latvia
Plot of land
Mucenieki, Latvia
€ 880,000
We sell a property with an approved detailed layout. The site is 800 meters from the Riga-Er…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir