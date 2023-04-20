Latvia
Realting.com
Latvia
Vidzeme
Garkalnes novads
Lands for sale in Garkalnes novads, Latvia
Plot of land
Baltezers, Latvia
€ 47,136
Build your own dream house in Juglaciems, Riga. Qualitatively prepared land plots ranging…
Plot of land
Baltezers, Latvia
€ 56,350
Build your own dream house in Juglaciems, Riga. Qualitatively prepared land plots ranging…
Plot of land
Baltezers, Latvia
€ 56,071
Build your own dream house in Juglaciems, Riga. Qualitatively prepared land plots ranging…
Plot of land
Baltezers, Latvia
€ 51,277
Build your own dream house in Juglaciems, Riga. Qualitatively prepared land plots ranging…
Plot of land
Baltezers, Latvia
€ 51,183
Build your own dream house in Juglaciems, Riga. Qualitatively prepared land plots ranging…
Plot of land
Baltezers, Latvia
€ 45,504
Build your own dream house in Juglaciems, Riga. Qualitatively prepared land plots ranging…
Plot of land
Baltezers, Latvia
€ 64,216
Build your own dream house in Juglaciems, Riga. Qualitatively prepared land plots ranging…
Plot of land
Baltezers, Latvia
€ 52,499
Build your own dream house in Juglaciems, Riga. Qualitatively prepared land plots ranging…
Plot of land
Baltezers, Latvia
€ 53,721
Build your own dream house in Juglaciems, Riga. Qualitatively prepared land plots ranging…
Plot of land
Langstini, Latvia
€ 63,664
Build your own dream house in Juglaciems, Riga. Qualitatively prepared land plots ranging…
Plot of land
Langstini, Latvia
€ 71,714
Build your own dream house in Juglaciems, Riga. Qualitatively prepared land plots ranging…
Plot of land
Langstini, Latvia
€ 53,627
Build your own dream house in Juglaciems, Riga. Qualitatively prepared land plots ranging…
Plot of land
Langstini, Latvia
€ 52,123
Build your own dream house in Juglaciems, Riga. Qualitatively prepared land plots ranging…
Plot of land
Langstini, Latvia
€ 52,452
Build your own dream house in Juglaciems, Riga. Qualitatively prepared land plots ranging…
Plot of land
Baltezers, Latvia
€ 143,598
Build your own dream house in Juglaciems, Riga. Qualitatively prepared land plots ranging…
Plot of land
Langstini, Latvia
€ 51,277
Build your own dream house in Juglaciems, Riga. Qualitatively prepared land plots ranging…
Plot of land
Langstini, Latvia
€ 54,849
Build your own dream house in Juglaciems, Riga. Qualitatively prepared land plots ranging…
Plot of land
Langstini, Latvia
€ 60,950
Build your own dream house in Juglaciems, Riga. Qualitatively prepared land plots ranging…
Plot of land
Langstini, Latvia
€ 43,104
Build your own dream house in Juglaciems, Riga. Qualitatively prepared land plots ranging…
Plot of land
Langstini, Latvia
€ 47,752
Build your own dream house in Juglaciems, Riga. Qualitatively prepared land plots ranging…
Plot of land
Langstini, Latvia
€ 37,440
Build your own dream house in Juglaciems, Riga. Qualitatively prepared land plots ranging…
Plot of land
Langstini, Latvia
€ 46,752
Build your own dream house in Juglaciems, Riga. Qualitatively prepared land plots ranging…
Plot of land
Langstini, Latvia
€ 44,352
Build your own dream house in Juglaciems, Riga. Qualitatively prepared land plots ranging…
Plot of land
Mucenieki, Latvia
€ 140,000
Land for sale in Sunīši. Security, nice neighbours, borders of the land are closed with l…
Plot of land
Mucenieki, Latvia
€ 280,000
Land for sale in Sunisi. Security, neighbours, excellent borders of the site are closed w…
Plot of land
Upesciems, Latvia
€ 590,000
We offer to buy a plot with a total area of 37 697m2, which is located in a green and quiet …
Plot of land
Baltezers, Latvia
€ 903,000
FOR sale a plot of land with a total area of 12,900 m2 on the shore of Lake Malaya Baltezers…
Plot of land
Bukulti, Latvia
€ 500,000
For sale: an exclusive rural property with the area of 9,940.0 m2 on the shore of Lake Liela…
Plot of land
Mucenieki, Latvia
€ 880,000
We sell a property with an approved detailed layout. The site is 800 meters from the Riga-Er…
