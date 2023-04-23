Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Courland, Latvia

10 properties total found
Plot of land in Ventava, Latvia
Plot of land
Ventava, Latvia
€ 52,000
Beautiful land plot with own river shore, white sand. Including 3 ha of forest and good agri…
Plot of land in Liepaja, Latvia
Plot of land
Liepaja, Latvia
€ 585,000
First line land plot in Liepaja, in an excellent location for business - next to the main st…
Plot of land in Liepaja, Latvia
Plot of land
Liepaja, Latvia
€ 1,250,000
Land plot in Liepaja, in an excellent location for business - next to the main street and ex…
Plot of land in Ziemupe, Latvia
Plot of land
Ziemupe, Latvia
€ 944,000
An eco-friendly place away from the city, next to the natural park of Ziemupe.The surroundin…
Plot of land in Lapmezciems, Latvia
Plot of land
Lapmezciems, Latvia
€ 880,000
Exclusive land property in a very special place that is different from its uniqueness.Lapmež…
Plot of land in Ragaciems, Latvia
Plot of land
Ragaciems, Latvia
€ 400,000
Plot of land in Liepaja, Latvia
Plot of land
Liepaja, Latvia
€ 490,000
Plot of land in Lapmezciems, Latvia
Plot of land
Lapmezciems, Latvia
65 Number of rooms 1 800 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 500,000
Plot of land in Bigaunciems, Latvia
Plot of land
Bigaunciems, Latvia
€ 550,000
Jurmala resort is well known for its natural wealth & ndash; mild climate, sea, healthy air,…
Plot of land in Lapmezciems, Latvia
Plot of land
Lapmezciems, Latvia
€ 880,000
We offer exclusive real estate for sale in an elite area of Latvia among fishermen in the vi…
