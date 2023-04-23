Latvia
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Latvia
New houses in Latvia
All new buildings in Latvia
3
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Latvia
Residential
Apartment in Latvia
House in Latvia
Land in Latvia
Luxury Properties in Latvia
Find an Agent in Latvia
Real estate agencies in Latvia
Agents in Latvia
Commercial
All commercial properties in Latvia
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Revenue house
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Latvia
Find an Agent in Latvia
Real estate agencies in Latvia
Agents in Latvia
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Latvia
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Tags:
Land area:
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Latvia
Courland
Lands for sale in Courland, Latvia
Clear all
10 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Plot of land
Ventava, Latvia
€ 52,000
Beautiful land plot with own river shore, white sand. Including 3 ha of forest and good agri…
Plot of land
Liepaja, Latvia
€ 585,000
First line land plot in Liepaja, in an excellent location for business - next to the main st…
Plot of land
Liepaja, Latvia
€ 1,250,000
Land plot in Liepaja, in an excellent location for business - next to the main street and ex…
Plot of land
Ziemupe, Latvia
€ 944,000
An eco-friendly place away from the city, next to the natural park of Ziemupe.The surroundin…
Plot of land
Lapmezciems, Latvia
€ 880,000
Exclusive land property in a very special place that is different from its uniqueness.Lapmež…
Plot of land
Ragaciems, Latvia
€ 400,000
Plot of land
Liepaja, Latvia
€ 490,000
Plot of land
Lapmezciems, Latvia
65 Number of rooms
1 800 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 500,000
Plot of land
Bigaunciems, Latvia
€ 550,000
Jurmala resort is well known for its natural wealth & ndash; mild climate, sea, healthy air,…
Plot of land
Lapmezciems, Latvia
€ 880,000
We offer exclusive real estate for sale in an elite area of Latvia among fishermen in the vi…
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map