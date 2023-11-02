Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Land
  3. Latvia
  4. Carnikavas novads

Lands for sale in Carnikavas novads, Latvia

9 properties total found
Plot of land in Carnikavas novads, Latvia
Plot of land
Carnikavas novads, Latvia
Building plot for sale in Carnikava, in the landscaped village "Ziedlejas", with fully built…
€50,739
Plot of land in Carnikavas novads, Latvia
Plot of land
Carnikavas novads, Latvia
Area 3 200 m²
Communications and territory: + For this plot = your own private beach with an exit to the …
€48,000
Plot of land in Carnikavas novads, Latvia
Plot of land
Carnikavas novads, Latvia
Area 3 100 m²
Communications and territory: + For this plot = your own private beach with an exit to the …
€48,000
Plot of land in Carnikavas novads, Latvia
Plot of land
Carnikavas novads, Latvia
Area 3 400 m²
Communications and territory: + For this plot = your own private beach with an exit to the …
€55,000
Plot of land in Carnikavas novads, Latvia
Plot of land
Carnikavas novads, Latvia
Area 6 400 m²
Communications and territory: + For this plot = your own private beach with an exit to the …
€60,000
Plot of land in Carnikavas novads, Latvia
Plot of land
Carnikavas novads, Latvia
Area 5 300 m²
Communications and territory: + For this plot = your own private beach with an exit to the …
€70,000
Plot of land in Carnikavas novads, Latvia
Plot of land
Carnikavas novads, Latvia
Area 3 059 m²
Communications and territory: + For this plot = your own private beach with an exit to the …
€48,000
Plot of land in Carnikavas novads, Latvia
Plot of land
Carnikavas novads, Latvia
Area 3 100 m²
Communications and territory: + For this plot = your own private beach with an exit to the …
€48,000
Plot of land in Carnikavas novads, Latvia
Plot of land
Carnikavas novads, Latvia
Area 2 225 m²
First line from Dzirnezers! Communications and territory: + For this plot = your own privat…
€55,625
