Lands for sale in Babites novads, Latvia

Clear all
27 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Plot of land
Mezares, Latvia
€ 370,000
We sell a beautiful fate of the earth - 1 hectare, with our lake. There is a house on the gr…
Plot of land
Dzilnuciems, Latvia
€ 1,460,800
Large land plot for investment and development. The land plot at this moment is also availab…
Plot of land
Dzilnuciems, Latvia
€ 44,352
Plot of land
Spunciems, Latvia
€ 199,000
Beautiful property next to Babīte lake, near Spuņciems (Babīte parish, Mārupe county). In Sp…
Plot of land
Pinki, Latvia
€ 585,120
A unique plot of land with an area of 2544 m2 is for sale near Lielupe, a ten-minute walk …
Plot of land
Spunciems, Latvia
€ 76,550
Land 801 sq.m. for sale in Saliena village. Approved construction project with a building…
Plot of land
Spunciems, Latvia
€ 165,700
Land 1842 sq.m. for sale in Saliena village. Approved construction project with a buildin…
Plot of land
Spunciems, Latvia
€ 85,000
Land for sale with an area of 921 m2 in Pinki, Saliena. The site is located in the modern n…
Plot of land
Dzilnuciems, Latvia
€ 39,584
Plot of land
Dzilnuciems, Latvia
€ 48,750
Plot of land
Spunciems, Latvia
€ 39,750
6 plots for sale in a new village near Lake Babites. Plots of different sizes in a new sett…
Plot of land
Spunciems, Latvia
€ 149,000
Good land plot of 8, 6 ha close to Riga, in a quite and calm environment, suitable for a sma…
Plot of land
Liberi, Latvia
€ 390,000
We offer to purchase a wonderful facade plot located on the Riga-Yurmala highway, Karl Ulman…
Plot of land
Pinki, Latvia
€ 315,000
Land for sale (part of 3700m2).Decoration denseness of 15%, can be built 2.5 floors
Plot of land
Pinki, Latvia
€ 635,000
Detached house building area, building density 15%, height 12m (2,5h).To the sea 300 meters
Plot of land
Pinki, Latvia
€ 485,000
Plot of land
Pinki, Latvia
Price on request
Plot of land
Babites novads, Latvia
7 032 m²
€ 780,000
We offer for sale a land plot on Karla Ulmanya gatwe Street. Area of the plot: 7032 m2; Maxi…
Plot of land
Mezares, Latvia
€ 450,000
A large plot of land is for sale at Mūkupurva 24, near the Riga Airport. The area is located…
Plot of land
Dzilnuciems, Latvia
€ 370,000
And properti of located of in of Babite of municipaliti of close of Riga of and of Jurmala. …
Plot of land
Babites novads, Latvia
€ 972,106
Land sold on the very shore of Lake Kishezers from the side of Rigi.- It is possible to buil…
Plot of land
Babites novads, Latvia
€ 1,483,723
Land is sold on the very shore of Lake Kishezers from the side of Rigi.- It is possible to b…
Plot of land
Pinki, Latvia
€ 320,000
Plot of land
Spunciems, Latvia
27 500 m²
€ 1,375,000
Plot of land
Dzilnuciems, Latvia
€ 622,000
Plot of land in Babite district, Egluciems for sale. The town is located in just 22 km from …
Plot of land
Pinki, Latvia
10 Number of rooms
400 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 620,000
2-storey wooden house with a land plot of 2265 square meters. m., all communications
Plot of land
Pinki, Latvia
€ 930,000
We sell a wonderful plot of land in Jurmala for private development, the Lielupe district, n…
