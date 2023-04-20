Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Vidzeme
  4. adazu novads

Lands for sale in adazu novads, Latvia

5 properties total found
Plot of land in Nurnieki, Latvia
Plot of land
Nurnieki, Latvia
€ 125,000
We sell a land in a picturesque place - on the banks of the Gauja River - First line. - …
Plot of land in Nurnieki, Latvia
Plot of land
Nurnieki, Latvia
€ 395,000
Plot of land in adazi, Latvia
Plot of land
adazi, Latvia
€ 21,500
Land for sale in Adazi, mansion building territory. (Dzs2) - Area 601 sq.m. - Electricit…
Plot of land in adazi, Latvia
Plot of land
adazi, Latvia
€ 390,000
We offer the purchase of a commercial plot of 2.73 ha. Located in the Adashian district, the…
Plot of land in Nurnieki, Latvia
Plot of land
Nurnieki, Latvia
180 000 m²
€ 698,876
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir